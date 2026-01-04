Myles Garrett Breaks NFL Sack Record In "Legend Blue" Jordan 11 Cleats

BY Ben Atkinson 67 Views
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) kneels on the field during a first half timeout against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Myles Garrett broke the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks wearing "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 cleats for the Browns.

Myles Garrett made NFL history wearing "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 cleats. The Cleveland Browns defensive end recorded his record-breaking 23rd sack Sunday.

Garrett now holds the NFL single-season sack record outright after years of chasing. The previous record of 22.5 sacks was shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. The moment couldn't have been more perfect for the legendary footwear choice.

Garrett wore the iconic Air Jordan 11 cleat version in "Legend Blue" colorway. The sneaker pays homage to Michael Jordan's basketball legacy on the football field. Garrett's historic achievement came in the Browns' final regular season game.

The "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 represents one of the most iconic colorways ever. Jordan Brand has adapted the classic basketball silhouette for football performance throughout years. The cleated version maintains the signature design elements fans recognize instantly.

Patent leather, mesh, and premium materials combine for both style and function. Garrett's dominance all season long culminated in this record-breaking performance perfectly. The 23rd sack cemented his place in NFL history books forever.

Wearing Air Jordan cleats for the historic moment adds another layer to the legacy. The Browns star continues building his Hall of Fame resume with elite performances.

Myles Garrett Cleats

The Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" cleat features an all-white leather and mesh upper. The signature white patent leather mudguard wraps around the toe and heel areas.

Columbia blue accents hit the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel counter. White laces thread through providing clean tonal coordination throughout the design.

A black liner peeks out from the collar for subtle contrast detailing. The cleat plate replaces the traditional rubber outsole for football performance traction. The overall aesthetic maintains the classic Air Jordan 11 silhouette perfectly adapted for gridiron play.

The Columbia blue Jumpman branding provides instant recognition of the legendary "Legend Blue" colorway.

Myles Garrett Sacks Record

Myles Garrett's 23 sacks shattered the previous NFL single-season record of 22.5 sacks. The mark was previously shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for years. Garrett surpassed the legendary total in the Browns game.

The achievement cements his status as one of football's all-time great pass rushers. Garrett terrorized quarterbacks all season long with pressure and elite athleticism. His consistency throughout 17 games proved absolutely remarkable for the entire NFL.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
