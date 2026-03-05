Lil Baby has just made some very important and meaningful purchases recently for a couple of reasons. In his first-ever "WHAM VLOG" posted to his official YouTube channel, the Georgia rapper bought a handful of properties in an Atlanta neighborhood.

According to XXL, they are specifically located in Oakland City. As Lil Baby shows in the five-minute video, the area is going under some renovations. Specifically, quite a few homes are being built. While that's great, Lil Baby wants to preserve at least a few of them for sentimental and financial reasons.

Firstly, he reveals that he's nabbing the older properties for his kids, Jason and Loyal Armani. "I made history in this same exact spot, now I'm making history again. I'm buying it for my son. They trying to take our neighborhood, I gotta put my foot down. I gotta have me some. Save the streets," he says.

But what is that point about history? Well, Lil Baby follows that up by adding, "It's like a strategy to me buying the houses. I'm buying all the houses, all the properties I used to hustle in front of. It was times when this was abandoned and I still was standing here while it was abandoned. No lights... water. No nothing. Just me and the smokers."

Lil Baby & DJ Akademiks' Beef

Overall, he always wants to remember where he's come from and what better way to do then by owning them. There's a chance that some of these places he has will be turned into affordable living for other families. It's also a way for him to expand on his wealth outside of music, which can be very volatile.

But not only is it smart for his future, it's also forward-thinking for his kids' futures as well. In the video, Baby says he wants to have some of them set aside for them when they are ready to move out on their own.

Additionally, while the "We Paid" hitmaker is preserving his personal history, he does plan on fixing up these abandoned homes. He's going to try and fix them all up within the next 3-4 months.

Overall, it's a feel-good story and one that does overshadow his industry feuds. One in particular is his long-running beef with DJ Akademiks. After a boxing match fell through, the latter has been on his head on social media, taunting him every chance he gets.

Recently, Lil Baby and Young Thug were spotted in a video together recently, which immediately sparked collaboration rumors. Ak caught wind of the clip and tore them to shreds without hesitation, predicting their potential music will flop.

"Am I expecting some heat from these two? I'mma be honest with y'all, no. I know some of y'all think I'm just gonna be hating. No, I'm gonna call a spade a spade. This is two ice cubes linking up together, man. They might as well be in the freezer together. That's a fact," he said while also adding that miss Gunna and need him to succeed.