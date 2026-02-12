Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" Gets Release Date

Travis Scott's collaboration with Jordan Brand continues to dominate sneaker culture. The latest addition drops this summer with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink."

JustFreshKicks reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" will release on May 22nd, 2026.

This upcoming release follows Scott's signature design approach seen in previous collaborations. The pastel colorway marks a departure from his usual earth-tone palette. It's a refreshing take on the iconic silhouette.

The "Shy Pink" features Scott's reversed Swoosh detail that defines his Jordan partnerships. Expect premium materials throughout the construction. The color blocking creates a soft, wearable aesthetic perfect for summer months.

Travis Scott's Jordan releases consistently sell out within minutes of dropping. This collaboration will likely follow that same pattern. Resale values for his previous releases remain exceptionally high.

The summer release timing positions this sneaker as a seasonal must-have. It offers versatility that works with various wardrobe choices. The muted color scheme appeals to both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers.

Jordan Brand continues betting big on the rapper's creative vision. Each release generates massive hype across social media platforms. This "Shy Pink" colorway will be no exception.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shy Pink" showcases a dreamy pastel palette across premium leather panels. Soft pink overlays blend seamlessly with cream and pale yellow accents throughout the upper.

The signature reversed Swoosh appears in white, creating subtle contrast against the lighter base. Pink rubber outsoles match the shoe's overall aesthetic while maintaining the classic Jordan 1 Low profile.

Scott's Cactus Jack branding hits the heel tab in red, adding his unmistakable stamp. The tongue features additional branding details that tie the collaboration together. These feel like Valentine's candy brought to life in sneaker form.