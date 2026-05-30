The Travis Scott Pink Pack Sold Out But The Merch Collection Is Still Available

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Pink Pack dropped on May 29 and both pairs sold out fast. If you missed the shoes, the Cactus Jack x Nike merch collection that launched alongside them is still live on shop.travisscott.com.

The apparel collection spans hoodies, tees, longsleeves, shorts, track pants, hats, and accessories. Everything runs in shades of pink, red, and cream. The Cactus Jack x Nike branding ties the whole range together visually.

Several pieces lean into a vintage athletic look with rhinestone details, bullseye graphics, and angel imagery throughout. The number 2 jersey-style longsleeve appears in multiple colorways and is one of the stronger pieces in the drop.

The campaign imagery alongside the release is worth looking at separately. One image shows the Shy Pink colorway on foot with a handwritten note that reads "Pink Pack by Cactus Jack, double the trouble, why pick one when you can have both. Wear your heart on your tongue, it's twice the fun."

The close-up shot of the Tropical Pink pair shows the heart graphic near the Nike tongue label clearly. Both images carry the kind of personal touch that separates this rollout from a standard Nike campaign.

The shoes are gone but the merch is not. If the Pink Pack was on your radar and you missed out on the footwear, the collection at least gives you a way in.

Travis Scott Pink Pack

The merch collection covers a wider range of pieces than most Travis Scott Nike drops have included alongside footwear. Previous releases have typically kept apparel limited to a few tees or hoodies. This Pink Pack collection goes deeper with a more complete wardrobe built around the same color story as the shoes.

The bullseye zip hoodie and the tie-dye longsleeve are the two apparel pieces drawing the most attention online. Both carry Cactus Jack x Nike branding and land in the red-to-pink spectrum that runs through the entire collection.

The basketball shorts with the Nike Swoosh and Cactus Jack cross logo also fit naturally with the athletic aesthetic that Travis has been building around the Nike partnership more recently.