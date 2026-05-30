Michael Jackson's Family Shows Love To Drake's "ICEMAN" Post On Instagram

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Michael Jackson Family Drake ICEMAN Post Instagram
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake recently broke Michael Jackson's official record for the most number one songs by a male solo artist in the United States.

Drake has been generating a lot of conversation with his new album ICEMAN, whether it's among the most regular of people or the most famous of celebrities. Recently, Kurrco caught via Twitter that several family members of Michael Jackson took to Instagram to like the Toronto superstar's post depicting the LP's cover art, which is of Drizzy wearing the King of Pop's iconic diamond-sequined glove and throwing up a hand sign for the 6ix.

More specifically, these family members are Jackie Jackson, the only constant member of the Jackson 5 in their history, and the official IG page of the Jackson family. These are just social media likes and nothing more, but we image these two camps may have a lot of mutually respectful conversations on the table.

For example, Drake recently broke Michael Jackson's Billboard record in the United States. The rapper and singer is now the male solo artist with the most official number one songs in the U.S., breaking his tie with MJ via the ICEMAN highlight "Janice STFU." This marked his 14th official chart-topping track. Technically, The Boy has 15, but the lack of credits on "SICKO MODE" by Travis Scott means it's not an official number one for him.

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Drake Breaks Michael Jackson's Record

Elsewhere, folks are debating about Drake breaking Michael Jackson's record. Even massive OVO fans like DJ Akademiks, for example, aren't so quick to crown a new king.

"I think he’s put up a lot of musical accomplishments that maybe surpass Michael in certain things," Ak posited. "But there is one gold standard for when it comes to how popular someone is. It’s Michael Jackson. I don’t think it’s an indictment of Drake. Let me explain. I think back then, if you’re the king of pop, there wasn’t a million sub-genres. Like, put it like this. Mike would’ve been Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Drake in one."

Elsewhere, Charlamagne Tha God also downplayed this historic achievement for the 6ix God. "This is why I say numbers lie," he claimed. "'Cause does Drake have the numbers? Yes. Does Drake have music that will stand the test of time? Yes. But, we know that a lot of the music that Drake makes does not have the cultural impact of an Off The Wall or a Thriller."

Some folks agree; many of them think this is just hating. But in any case, it seems like the Jackson family is happy to cheer a gargantuan admirer on.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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