Drake Posts Michael Jackson As The "ICEMAN" After Breaking His Record

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake just broke another record in the music industry, and with Michael Jackson at the center of it, Drizzy is having some fun.

Drake went number one with his new song "Janice STFU." In fact, Drake had 42 songs land on the Billboard Hot 100, which is a record. Meanwhile, his number one was also a record as he surpassed Michael Jackson for the most number ones as a male solo act. The Canadian megastar now has 14 to his name.

There was quite a bit of anticipation for Drizzy to pass MJ. Drake even hinted at that with the Jackson tribute on the cover of his album ICEMAN. He has been waiting for this moment, and he did not skip a beat on social media when the record was confirmed.

Below, you can see that the artist posted an image of Michael Jackson, stylized as the "ICEMAN." Or at least, that is how it seems. He also offered up a braggadocios caption.

"Neck broke from carrying the chain/Back broke from carrying the game/Records broken carry on my name/Carry on carry on," Drake wrote.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake Posts Michael Jackson

Drake has every right to be feeling himself right about now. He was counted out a couple of years ago, and even heading into this rollout, fans weren't sure if this album would live up to the hype.

While there are some detractors out there, the album is currently being praised by the vast majority of listeners. Drizzy has provided us with a song of the summer, and for now, some would argue he has a frontrunner for album of the year.

It's going to be tough for other artists to measure up. The only hip-hop artist who could do it is Kendrick Lamar, but maybe now is not the time to get into that.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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