Drake went number one with his new song "Janice STFU." In fact, Drake had 42 songs land on the Billboard Hot 100, which is a record. Meanwhile, his number one was also a record as he surpassed Michael Jackson for the most number ones as a male solo act. The Canadian megastar now has 14 to his name.

There was quite a bit of anticipation for Drizzy to pass MJ. Drake even hinted at that with the Jackson tribute on the cover of his album ICEMAN. He has been waiting for this moment, and he did not skip a beat on social media when the record was confirmed.

Below, you can see that the artist posted an image of Michael Jackson, stylized as the "ICEMAN." Or at least, that is how it seems. He also offered up a braggadocios caption.

"Neck broke from carrying the chain/Back broke from carrying the game/Records broken carry on my name/Carry on carry on," Drake wrote.

Drake Posts Michael Jackson

Drake has every right to be feeling himself right about now. He was counted out a couple of years ago, and even heading into this rollout, fans weren't sure if this album would live up to the hype.

While there are some detractors out there, the album is currently being praised by the vast majority of listeners. Drizzy has provided us with a song of the summer, and for now, some would argue he has a frontrunner for album of the year.