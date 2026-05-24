Drake Set To Break Morgan Wallen's Billboard Hot 100 Record With Trilogy

Drake fans are getting ready for a lot of broken records, as Billboard has yet to confirm his final first week sales numbers for his new ICEMAN trilogy. No matter what the specific breakdown looks like, it's clear he will have more milestones to his name. One of them concerns the Hot 100 chart and a previous record set by Morgan Wallen concerning the number of simultaneous entries on the chart.

According to Complex, projections currently indicate Drizzy will have 42 simultaneous entries on the upcoming songs chart. Morgan Wallen currently holds the record for the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously with 37, and it looks like he won't have it for much longer.

Between ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, the Toronto superstar dropped 43 new tracks. As such, people are more curious about which of these songs will not be on the Hot 100 rather than which ones will appear towards the top.

Concerning Drake's potential Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers, ICEMAN tracks are leading the way. "Janice STFU" might emerge victorious based on the most recent projections, with other strong contenders being "Ran To Atlanta" with Future and Molly Santana, "Whisper My Name," and "Shabang."

Drake's Billboard 200 Debuts

Elsewhere, Drake's upcoming debuts on the Billboard 200 albums chart will also be historic. Folks expect him to become the first artist to simultaneously debut three albums in the chart's top three. ICEMAN will be the one taking up most of the sales, whereas MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI will follow.

According to the most recent projections, ICEMAN moved around 460K album-equivalent units in its first week, MAID OF HONOUR racked up 109K, and HABIBTI scored 114K. Again, we're still waiting on the official confirmation of this. But even lower numbers in these categories would still break records.