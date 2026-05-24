Drake Set To Break Morgan Wallen's Billboard Hot 100 Record With Trilogy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Break Morgan Wallen Billboard Hot 100 Record Trilogy
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Morgan Wallen simultaneously had 37 songs on the Billboard Hot 100... How many will Drake boast with his "ICEMAN" trilogy?

Drake fans are getting ready for a lot of broken records, as Billboard has yet to confirm his final first week sales numbers for his new ICEMAN trilogy. No matter what the specific breakdown looks like, it's clear he will have more milestones to his name. One of them concerns the Hot 100 chart and a previous record set by Morgan Wallen concerning the number of simultaneous entries on the chart.

According to Complex, projections currently indicate Drizzy will have 42 simultaneous entries on the upcoming songs chart. Morgan Wallen currently holds the record for the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously with 37, and it looks like he won't have it for much longer.

Between ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, the Toronto superstar dropped 43 new tracks. As such, people are more curious about which of these songs will not be on the Hot 100 rather than which ones will appear towards the top.

Concerning Drake's potential Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers, ICEMAN tracks are leading the way. "Janice STFU" might emerge victorious based on the most recent projections, with other strong contenders being "Ran To Atlanta" with Future and Molly Santana, "Whisper My Name," and "Shabang."

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's Billboard 200 Debuts

Elsewhere, Drake's upcoming debuts on the Billboard 200 albums chart will also be historic. Folks expect him to become the first artist to simultaneously debut three albums in the chart's top three. ICEMAN will be the one taking up most of the sales, whereas MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI will follow.

According to the most recent projections, ICEMAN moved around 460K album-equivalent units in its first week, MAID OF HONOUR racked up 109K, and HABIBTI scored 114K. Again, we're still waiting on the official confirmation of this. But even lower numbers in these categories would still break records.

ICEMAN is now eligible for RIAA Gold certification, streaming services continue to rack up massive numbers, and the 6ix God is even breaking UK chart records. All the while, critical conversations and reception continues to mellow out as haters reconsider and Stans take a step back. That is the more important conversation here, but the numbers will always be on his side.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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