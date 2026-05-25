Billboard Hot 100 Delayed As Drake Attempts To Set Record

Drake just dropped three albums, totaling 43 songs worth of material. Overall, ICEMAN is considered to be the best of his new albums. From there, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR have proven to be a bit more niche in terms of the sound that they provide to fans. That said, Drizzy did provide a little something for everybody.

Going into this week's Billboard charts, Drake is expected to break all sorts of records. For instance, on the Billboard 200, Drake will become the first artist with three debuts in the top three spots. Furthermore, he has surpassed Jay-Z for the most number one albums as a male solo artist. He tied Taylor Swift for the overall lead in number-one solo albums.

Meanwhile, on the Billboard Hot 100, Drake can become the artist with the most new entries on the chart at the same time. He has 43 songs that are eligible. A few years ago, Morgan Wallen broke the record with 37.

Unfortunately, Drake is going to have to wait a few days to see whether or not he took the record from his friend.

Drake On The Verge Of His History

According to reports, the Billboard Hot 100 will be delayed from Monday until Wednesday. Why? Well, it is Memorial Day weekend, and the United States has a Holiday today. As a result, Billboard will take a few extra days to tally up the charts.

For Drake fans who were anticipating another record-setting day, they are going to have to wait a couple of days. However, that doesn't mean anything is out of sorts. Instead, it is simply just a bit more anticipation ahead of an impending victory lap.