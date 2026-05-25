Billboard Hot 100 Delayed As Drake Attempts To Set Record

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is looking to set a record on the Billboard Hot 100, and now that it is Memorial Day, Drizzy will have to wait.

Drake just dropped three albums, totaling 43 songs worth of material. Overall, ICEMAN is considered to be the best of his new albums. From there, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR have proven to be a bit more niche in terms of the sound that they provide to fans. That said, Drizzy did provide a little something for everybody.

Going into this week's Billboard charts, Drake is expected to break all sorts of records. For instance, on the Billboard 200, Drake will become the first artist with three debuts in the top three spots. Furthermore, he has surpassed Jay-Z for the most number one albums as a male solo artist. He tied Taylor Swift for the overall lead in number-one solo albums.

Meanwhile, on the Billboard Hot 100, Drake can become the artist with the most new entries on the chart at the same time. He has 43 songs that are eligible. A few years ago, Morgan Wallen broke the record with 37.

Unfortunately, Drake is going to have to wait a few days to see whether or not he took the record from his friend.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake On The Verge Of His History

According to reports, the Billboard Hot 100 will be delayed from Monday until Wednesday. Why? Well, it is Memorial Day weekend, and the United States has a Holiday today. As a result, Billboard will take a few extra days to tally up the charts.

For Drake fans who were anticipating another record-setting day, they are going to have to wait a couple of days. However, that doesn't mean anything is out of sorts. Instead, it is simply just a bit more anticipation ahead of an impending victory lap.

Regardless of what happens on Wednesday, there is no denying that Drake has accomplished a ton already with his three new albums.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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