Offset Reveals Which New Drake Track Is His Song Of The Summer

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Drake just dropped off "ICEMAN," and Offset believes there is one song, in particular, that is song of the Summer.

Offset has been having himself an interesting couple of months. Back in April, he found himself dealing with the fallout from a situation involving Lil Tjay. The artist was shot at a Florida casino, and subsequently, it was speculated that he had a terrible gambling problem.

Since that time, it appears as though the artist has taken a break from the public eye. He is doing his own thing, and that is probably for the best. He was even spotted in the studio with Quavo, which gives some feeling that a Migos reunion is on the horizon.

Recently, Offset was out and about, where he was asked about Drake's new album ICEMAN. Offset revealed that he believes the song of the summer is on the album. While some would argue the song of the summer is "Janice STFU," Offset claims it is actually "Shabang."

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Offset Loves "Shabang"

"Shabang" is an excellent choice for Offset, especially when you consider how there are some Quavo ad-libs on the song. Overall, "Shabang" has some catchy production, although there are some people online who have clowned the song for Drake's nursery rhyme flow.

Whatever the case may be, Drake is winning right now. His three albums are the top three on the Billboard 200. Due to Memorial Day, the Billboard Hot 100 will only come out on Wednesday. However, it is expected that Drake will have upwards of 40 songs on the charts. Furthermore, "Janice STFU" is expected to be the number one song.

This is a huge comeback for the artist, who was counted out after the beef with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Two years later, Drake remains on top, and his fans aren't going away, anytime soon.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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