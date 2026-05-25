Offset has been having himself an interesting couple of months. Back in April, he found himself dealing with the fallout from a situation involving Lil Tjay. The artist was shot at a Florida casino, and subsequently, it was speculated that he had a terrible gambling problem.

Since that time, it appears as though the artist has taken a break from the public eye. He is doing his own thing, and that is probably for the best. He was even spotted in the studio with Quavo, which gives some feeling that a Migos reunion is on the horizon.

Recently, Offset was out and about, where he was asked about Drake's new album ICEMAN. Offset revealed that he believes the song of the summer is on the album. While some would argue the song of the summer is "Janice STFU," Offset claims it is actually "Shabang."

Offset Loves "Shabang"

"Shabang" is an excellent choice for Offset, especially when you consider how there are some Quavo ad-libs on the song. Overall, "Shabang" has some catchy production, although there are some people online who have clowned the song for Drake's nursery rhyme flow.

Whatever the case may be, Drake is winning right now. His three albums are the top three on the Billboard 200. Due to Memorial Day, the Billboard Hot 100 will only come out on Wednesday. However, it is expected that Drake will have upwards of 40 songs on the charts. Furthermore, "Janice STFU" is expected to be the number one song.