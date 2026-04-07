Lil Tjay Reportedly In Custody Following Offset Shooting

BY Alexander Cole
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Lil Tjay Performs At The O2
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Lil Tjay performs at The O2 Arena on October 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
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After Offset was shot in Hollywood, Florida, it is now being reported by DJ Akademiks that Lil Tjay is in custody.

Earlier this evening, Offset was shot in front of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This news was broken by TMZ, although DJ Akademiks was quick with some exclusive information of his own.

At the time, the commentator made the claim that Tjay had been shot as well. There was also speculation that Tjay and Offset got into a dispute stemming from a gambling debt. Overall, this led to lots of confusion on social media, with very few details regarding Tjay's condition. As for Offset, his reps said that he was going to be "fine" and was still recovering at the hospital.

Just moments ago, DJ Akademiks delivered another update. This time around, he retracted his previous report suggesting that Lil Tjay had been shot. In this new update, Akademiks claims that Tjay was not shot; however, he is in custody. His detainment is directly related to the incident involving Offset.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Lil Tjay Was Shot Alongside Offset, Video Of Aftermath Surfaces Online

Lil Tjay And Offset Situation Develops

It is still unclear what happened between Offset and Tjay, and how this ended in gunfire. What we do know is that this is a very disturbing situation for all parties involved. There is a lot of speculation online, and at this time, we suggest that everyone wait for the facts to be presented.

TMZ is currently working with local authorities to figure out exactly what is going on here. Meanwhile, Akademiks claims to have inside sources with direct knowledge of Tjay's situation.

Ceddy Nash is claiming that Offset got into a physical fight with Lil Tjay, who then retaliated with gunfire. However, this is not confirmed, and Nash has not made his sources clear.

This is still very much an ongoing situation. Seminole County Police say they have secured the area around the hotel and promise that no one is in danger right now. While this is certainly good news, there is no doubt that those who witnessed the situation are feeling scared right now.

Read More: Quavo Reacts To News Of Offset Being Shot In Florida

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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