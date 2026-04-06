Hard Rock Casino

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- Music Lil Tjay Reportedly In Custody Following Offset Shooting After Offset was shot in Hollywood, Florida, it is now being reported by DJ Akademiks that Lil Tjay is in custody. By Alexander Cole
- Music Quavo Reacts To News Of Offset Being Shot In Florida Quavo and Offset have had their issues in the past, but with tonight's news, the former is looking to show some love. By Alexander Cole
- Music Offset Shot In Florida Some harrowing news is coming out of Hollywood, Florida as it has been reported by TMZ that Offset was shot. By Alexander Cole