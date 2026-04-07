6ix9ine Immediately Trolls Offset & Lil Tjay Following Hard Rock Shooting

6ix9ine is one of the biggest menaces in all of hip-hop. While most fans have sworn off the rapper, there is no doubt that he has found ways to stay relevant. He just got out of prison, and he is trying to show people that he can still be a troll.

As many of you already know, Tekashi will troll regardless of the situation. There could be deaths involved, and 6ix9ine is still going to fight for his right to be a troll about it. Tonight, that is exactly what happened following news that Lil Tjay and Offset were shot in Hollywood, Florida.

The exact site of the alleged altercation was the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. At this time, Offset is in the hospital recovering. Meanwhile, it is said that Tjay was struck in a gun fight. DJ Akademiks suggests that Tjay might be in custody right now.

As for 6ix9ine, he is having the exact response you would expect. “lol i’m clout chasing right now?” he wrote. In the video below, he can be seen driving towards the scene of the alleged crime.

Read More: Quavo Reacts To News Of Offset Being Shot In Florida

6ix9ine Takes To Instagram To Troll

This kind of response is typical from 6ix9ine. As a result, it is hard to be scandalized by this kind of thing these days. At the end of the day, these are the things that happen when you let trolls on social media. The rapper is always going to make use of his access to the internet and to Instagram.