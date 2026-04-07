6ix9ine Immediately Trolls Offset & Lil Tjay Following Hard Rock Shooting

BY Alexander Cole
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MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
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6ix9ine is known for being a social media troll, and that isn't taking a backseat amid this news involving Offset and Lil Tjay.

6ix9ine is one of the biggest menaces in all of hip-hop. While most fans have sworn off the rapper, there is no doubt that he has found ways to stay relevant. He just got out of prison, and he is trying to show people that he can still be a troll.

As many of you already know, Tekashi will troll regardless of the situation. There could be deaths involved, and 6ix9ine is still going to fight for his right to be a troll about it. Tonight, that is exactly what happened following news that Lil Tjay and Offset were shot in Hollywood, Florida.

The exact site of the alleged altercation was the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. At this time, Offset is in the hospital recovering. Meanwhile, it is said that Tjay was struck in a gun fight. DJ Akademiks suggests that Tjay might be in custody right now.

As for 6ix9ine, he is having the exact response you would expect. “lol i’m clout chasing right now?” he wrote. In the video below, he can be seen driving towards the scene of the alleged crime.

Read More: Quavo Reacts To News Of Offset Being Shot In Florida

6ix9ine Takes To Instagram To Troll

This kind of response is typical from 6ix9ine. As a result, it is hard to be scandalized by this kind of thing these days. At the end of the day, these are the things that happen when you let trolls on social media. The rapper is always going to make use of his access to the internet and to Instagram.

As for Offset and Lil Tjay, this is a situation that is still developing. We still aren't exactly sure about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. There has been lots of speculation, and the reports still aren't clear. People like DJ Akademiks seem to have exclusive details. For instance, he is the only one reporting the Lil Tjay side to the story, while TMZ just has Offset right about now.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Lil Tjay Was Shot Alongside Offset, Video Of Aftermath Surfaces Online

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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