Instagram trolling

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6ix9ine Immediately Trolls Offset & Lil Tjay Following Hard Rock Shooting
6ix9ine is known for being a social media troll, and that isn't taking a backseat amid this news involving Offset and Lil Tjay.
By
Alexander Cole
April 06, 2026