Foolio's Mother Mocks His Convicted Killers After Guilty Verdict

Foolio was shot and killed while celebrating his birthday almost two years ago, which affected his family in unimaginable ways. But this Mother's Day weekend, his mother Sandrikas Mays finally found justice as all four murder suspects were convicted on Friday (May 8).

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, she took to IG to react to this news and to share a picture of one of Foolio's convicted killers crying in court. Mays uploaded a video with bottles of Don Julio, referring to her son's Julio Foolio moniker. Allegedly, some of the convicted killers had similar social media trolls regarding the bottles of alcohol.

"JUSTICE 4 FOOLIO !!!" she captioned her Instagram post. "The Right Get Back !!! G U I L T Y AS CHARGED .... We all gonna cry together!!!! Wat they say ??? Pop a bottle of Don Julio ... Let's Drink up !!!"

We will see if anyone else with strong ties to this situation speaks out about the verdict or the case in general. It's been a long road for Sandrikas Mays, and her son can rest a little easier now.

What Are Foolio's Killers' Sentences?

Foolio's four convicted killers face the death penalty or life in prison under Florida law. The penalty phase of the trial reportedly begins next week, when both sides will deliberate and present their sentencing recommendations to the judge and the jury. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy remain behind bars ahead of this process.

A fifth Foolio murder suspect, Alicia Andrews, was previously convicted on lesser manslaughter charges. She also awaits sentencing. Andrews and her boyfriend Chance allegedly stalked the rapper and provided his location to the other three conspirators, whom reportedly carried out the shooting in Tampa.

After the Florida MC's mother spoke out, we'll see if anyone else has anything to say. Family came up before in this Foolio situation, as one of the convicted killers claimed diss tracks at his expense gave his grandmother a heart attack and left his loved ones distraught.