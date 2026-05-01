Foolio Murder Suspect Claims Diss Tracks Caused Grandmother's Heart Attack

We are about a week into the murder trial of Jacksonville rapper Foolio, and four men are currently facing charges for his death. One of them, Davion Murphy, reportedly spoke to investigators about Julio Foolio's diss tracks towards him and other individuals, which allegedly impacted his family's well-being.

According to XXL, on Thursday (April 30), the murder trial entered its sixth day. Prosecutors reportedly showed the jury a video of law enforcement investigators interrogating Murphy after his arrest last January. During the interrogation, he reportedly detailed how his family reacted to the diss tracks.

"My auntie was depressed, bedridden," the murder suspect reportedly stated. "My grandma caught a heart attack behind the songs that he was making. Corben's mama couldn't walk out of her house without seeing somebody in the public... You know how they do. 'Where's Corben?' Somebody pissed on my cousin grave. You got to feel that."

After the investigator left the room, Davion Murphy reportedly pretended to shoot a rifle at him. With this interrogation video, prosecutors might be leading the jury towards a potential motive for Murphy's alleged actions.

Foolio's Murder Suspects

Along with Davion Murphy, Foolio's other murder suspects for this trial are Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Rashad Murphy. Prosecutors accused them of murdering the artist over a gang feud, and all of them face the death penalty.

Another Foolio murder suspect, Alicia Andrews, was convicted on a manslaughter charge prior to this four-codefendant trial. The lesser charge also came with an acquittal for a conspiracy to commit murder charge. Authorities accused her of trailing Foolio along with the four murder suspects. Andrews still awaits sentencing.

We will see if there is any other evidence from both sides of the court regarding this complex murder case. Diss tracks between the Jacksonville MC and Yungeen Ace also played a part in the proceedings, and we will see if they play any more music in court.

As for Davion Murphy, this interrogation video could cause problems for his defense, but we'll see how his team responds, if at all. A lot of bad blood continues to brew between the affected parties, and we'll see if more family members speak out.