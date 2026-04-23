One of the four remaining murder suspects yet to be convicted in the Foolio case may already be pleading guilty. That's what prosecutors claimed during the opening arguments yesterday, per Complex. The person they allege is admitting his involvement is Davion Murphy.
He was the last suspect to be arrested, with Jacksonville police taking him into custody last January after six months on the run. The evidence that prosecutors brought forth to build their argument was video footage of Murphy making potentially incriminating gestures and statements shortly after he was caught.
"That’s Mr. Murphy when he was arrested," one prosecutor says while confirming his identity by pointing out his distinctive tattoos. "In this video, you will clearly see… Mr. Davion Murphy taking full credit for his role in the shooting. That is just after his arrest, when he is left alone in an interview room."
What prosecutors are keying in on is Murphy forming a gun with his hands. He pretends he's shooting, and he also directs his "bullets" towards the camera inside the interrogation room.
Additionally, officials allege he admitted verbally to the murder of Foolio. However, that alleged confession doesn't appear in the clip we have.
Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time
Foolio Murder Trial
According to the outlet, the full video may reach the public soon. But it seems like this will be something that prosecutors use throughout this trial as it presses forward.
Elsewhere during the first day of this second trial, prosecutors also played some of Yungeen Ace's diss tracks. "Game Over," "Who I Smoke," and "When I See You," were all presented to the jury members.
"You hear him mentioning 'Mr. 6.' That is Charles Jones. The Don Julio you keep seeing, the tequila, that is a diss against Charles Jones, whose rap name was Julio Foolio." a prosecutor alleged.
Murphy is being tried with his three other co-defendants Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Rashad Murphy. If they are all found guilty, they could face the death penalty.