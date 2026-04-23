Foolio Murder Suspect Allegedly Suggests His Guilt Shortly After Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Foolio Murder Suspect Missing Case Trial Hip Hop News
Image via HNHH
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Foolio's second murder trial is off to an interesting start as one of the suspects is allegedly fessing up already.

One of the four remaining murder suspects yet to be convicted in the Foolio case may already be pleading guilty. That's what prosecutors claimed during the opening arguments yesterday, per Complex. The person they allege is admitting his involvement is Davion Murphy.

He was the last suspect to be arrested, with Jacksonville police taking him into custody last January after six months on the run. The evidence that prosecutors brought forth to build their argument was video footage of Murphy making potentially incriminating gestures and statements shortly after he was caught.

"That’s Mr. Murphy when he was arrested," one prosecutor says while confirming his identity by pointing out his distinctive tattoos. "In this video, you will clearly see… Mr. Davion Murphy taking full credit for his role in the shooting. That is just after his arrest, when he is left alone in an interview room."

What prosecutors are keying in on is Murphy forming a gun with his hands. He pretends he's shooting, and he also directs his "bullets" towards the camera inside the interrogation room.

Additionally, officials allege he admitted verbally to the murder of Foolio. However, that alleged confession doesn't appear in the clip we have.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Foolio Murder Trial

According to the outlet, the full video may reach the public soon. But it seems like this will be something that prosecutors use throughout this trial as it presses forward.

Elsewhere during the first day of this second trial, prosecutors also played some of Yungeen Ace's diss tracks. "Game Over," "Who I Smoke," and "When I See You," were all presented to the jury members.

"You hear him mentioning 'Mr. 6.' That is Charles Jones. The Don Julio you keep seeing, the tequila, that is a diss against Charles Jones, whose rap name was Julio Foolio." a prosecutor alleged.

Murphy is being tried with his three other co-defendants Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Rashad Murphy. If they are all found guilty, they could face the death penalty.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Shipes 40th Music Yungeen Ace's Diss Tracks Played During Foolio's Murder Trial
459148178_535762725565147_9059101248857449952_n-_1_-_1_-_1_ Music Foolio Murder Suspect Accused Of Reenacting Shooting In Interrogation Room
Foolio Murder Suspect Missing Case Trial Hip Hop News Music Foolio Murder Suspect Still At Large Months After Shooting
459148178_535762725565147_9059101248857449952_n-_1_-_1_-_1_ Music Foolio Murder: Final Suspect Arrested In Jacksonville After Months On The Run
Comments 0