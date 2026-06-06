Cardi B Teases DJ Akademiks For Shooting His Shot With Daphne Joy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Teases DJ Akademiks Shooting Shot Daphne Joy
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: OT7 Quanny and DJ Akademiks attends Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City on June 14, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks asked Daphne Joy a lot about her sex life during a recent interview, which Cardi B couldn't help but laugh at.

Daphne Joy is causing a social media flutter due to the recent leak of a sex tape featuring her, Diddy, and an adult film actor. This led to DJ Akademiks reaching out for a virtual interview, which she agreed to. Clips from the conversation have been emerging online, and one of them even caught the attention of Cardi B.

Akademiks posted a clip to his Instagram to which Joy replied with various lovey-dovey emojis. But Cardi replied with, "You was smiling maaaa hard" and a crying-laughing emoji.

Screenshot 2026-06-06 at 5.04.01 PM
Screenshot via Instagram @akademiks

That's because the commentator was shooting his shot with the mother of 50 Cent's child during their talk. In the clip the Bronx rapper reacted to, he asked about Daphne Joy's OnlyFans subscription and asked what she has on it, with her clarifying it's all "solo."

"We should collab," Ak replied, saying he doesn't have a "bulldozer" but has a "mid-sized Sedan." DJ Akademiks also asked about a "size requirement," which Daphne chuckled at.

He also asked if not wanting to go down south is a deal-breaker, which she denied. Other questions included preferences in intimate group settings and one day taking shots together in real life. Livebitez caught some other highlights on IG.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Daphne Joy's DJ Akademiks Interview

DJ Akademiks later posted a video caught by keeno on Twitter saying he understands why 50 Cent and Diddy fell for Daphne Joy. This was after the interview. He also shared some highlights on the social media platform about him asking her about her type and if she would get intimate with him on the first night.

As for Cardi's reaction, Cardi B and DJ Akademiks have connected before. They recently had a long phone call which led Ak to assume she isn't worried about Nicki Minaj, as the topic never came up despite Akademiks' commentary on the feud before and his fandom of Nicki allies like Drake.

A lot of folks have similarly amused or flabbergasted reactions to these interview clips, and we'll see what else emerges on the timeline. Although this began as a harrowing experience for Daphne Joy, it seems like its salacious slant is something she's embracing with those covering it all.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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