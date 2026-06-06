Cardi B Teases DJ Akademiks For Shooting His Shot With Daphne Joy

Daphne Joy is causing a social media flutter due to the recent leak of a sex tape featuring her, Diddy, and an adult film actor. This led to DJ Akademiks reaching out for a virtual interview, which she agreed to. Clips from the conversation have been emerging online, and one of them even caught the attention of Cardi B.

Akademiks posted a clip to his Instagram to which Joy replied with various lovey-dovey emojis. But Cardi replied with, "You was smiling maaaa hard" and a crying-laughing emoji.

Screenshot via Instagram @akademiks

That's because the commentator was shooting his shot with the mother of 50 Cent's child during their talk. In the clip the Bronx rapper reacted to, he asked about Daphne Joy's OnlyFans subscription and asked what she has on it, with her clarifying it's all "solo."

"We should collab," Ak replied, saying he doesn't have a "bulldozer" but has a "mid-sized Sedan." DJ Akademiks also asked about a "size requirement," which Daphne chuckled at.

He also asked if not wanting to go down south is a deal-breaker, which she denied. Other questions included preferences in intimate group settings and one day taking shots together in real life. Livebitez caught some other highlights on IG.

Daphne Joy's DJ Akademiks Interview

DJ Akademiks later posted a video caught by keeno on Twitter saying he understands why 50 Cent and Diddy fell for Daphne Joy. This was after the interview. He also shared some highlights on the social media platform about him asking her about her type and if she would get intimate with him on the first night.

As for Cardi's reaction, Cardi B and DJ Akademiks have connected before. They recently had a long phone call which led Ak to assume she isn't worried about Nicki Minaj, as the topic never came up despite Akademiks' commentary on the feud before and his fandom of Nicki allies like Drake.