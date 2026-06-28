Daphne Joy & DJ Akademiks Get Up Close & Personal In New Date Pictures

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Daphne Joy Up Close Personal Date Pictures
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Daphne Joy attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty &amp; Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)
Following DJ Akademiks' interview with Daphne Joy after her tape leak, fans talked a lot about their flirty chemistry, and it led to a date.

Daphne Joy recently talked about her type of man, and it seems like she saw if DJ Akademiks was up to the challenge. They took to social media to share pictures from their anticipated date night, which followed an interview after her explicit tape leak and a Cam Newton conversation in which Joy affirmed her interest in the commentator.

In the pictures shared to Twitter and Instagram, you can see the two posing together with a rose. Daphne wore a tight brown dress, whereas Ak went all black with pants, a jacket, and a backwards hat. The model smiles at him in one of the pictures while caressing his chest, and in others, they stare into the camera as Akademiks holds her from behind.

Joy also put up some solo pics from the night and took to her Instagram Stories to share some messages about the first date. "First date kinda nervous," she wrote on one, adding "Are u ready for more Joy in your life @akademiks" in another.

"SECURED. Just know @daphnejoy ur a 1 of 1," DJ Akademiks captioned his IG post. "SECURED. WHERE SHE AT? HERE SHE IS. @thedaphnejoyyy," he wrote on Twitter, which Daphne Joy replied to with "Adore u."

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Daphne Joy's Dating History

Daphne Joy has dated famous men in the past, most notably a contentious coparenting dynamic with 50 Cent. But she also had a controversial fling with Diddy that became part of his sexual misconduct scandal over the past few years.

In fact, the reason why Joy and Ak linked up in the first place was because he interviewed her after an explicit tape leaked of her, the Bad Boy mogul, and an adult film actor. She later spoke about how she appreciated that conversation because it made her laugh during a very dark time for her, as she revealed that video was recorded without her consent.

Furthermore, this has been a more serious and damaging story overall, but this silver lining of Akademiks and Daphne's chemistry is something they both appreciate. They're happy to lean into it for social media, so we'll see what their next date is.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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