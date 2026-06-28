Daphne Joy & DJ Akademiks Get Up Close & Personal In New Date Pictures

Daphne Joy recently talked about her type of man, and it seems like she saw if DJ Akademiks was up to the challenge. They took to social media to share pictures from their anticipated date night, which followed an interview after her explicit tape leak and a Cam Newton conversation in which Joy affirmed her interest in the commentator.

In the pictures shared to Twitter and Instagram, you can see the two posing together with a rose. Daphne wore a tight brown dress, whereas Ak went all black with pants, a jacket, and a backwards hat. The model smiles at him in one of the pictures while caressing his chest, and in others, they stare into the camera as Akademiks holds her from behind.

Joy also put up some solo pics from the night and took to her Instagram Stories to share some messages about the first date. "First date kinda nervous," she wrote on one, adding "Are u ready for more Joy in your life @akademiks" in another.

"SECURED. Just know @daphnejoy ur a 1 of 1," DJ Akademiks captioned his IG post. "SECURED. WHERE SHE AT? HERE SHE IS. @thedaphnejoyyy," he wrote on Twitter, which Daphne Joy replied to with "Adore u."

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Daphne Joy's Dating History

Daphne Joy has dated famous men in the past, most notably a contentious coparenting dynamic with 50 Cent. But she also had a controversial fling with Diddy that became part of his sexual misconduct scandal over the past few years.

In fact, the reason why Joy and Ak linked up in the first place was because he interviewed her after an explicit tape leaked of her, the Bad Boy mogul, and an adult film actor. She later spoke about how she appreciated that conversation because it made her laugh during a very dark time for her, as she revealed that video was recorded without her consent.