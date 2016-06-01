first date
- GossipYella Beezy Allegedly Raped Woman On First DateA woman alleges rapper Yella Beezy raped her after their first date in April.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsOffset Describes His First Date With Cardi BOffset went above and beyond on his first date with Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & London On Da Track Recount First Date On One-Year AnniversarySummer Walker and London On Da Track celebrate their one-year anniversary together with sweet memories, just one week after she called him out and compared him to her "childhood trauma."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsCardi B Gets Nostalgic Over Her And Offset's Sports-Fueled First DateThat's a pretty cute first date idea.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBillie Eilish Details A Time A Guy & His Butler Ghosted Her On A DateWho is this guy?By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsNikki Bella Ran Away From Artem Chigvinstev On Their First DateIt's all in the past now. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBarack & Michelle Obama Seen Dancing At Jay Z & Beyoncé ShowThe ex-presidential family are enjoying (semi) retirement.
By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJennifer Lopez Talks First Date With Alex Rodriguez & Bathroom Text MessageJennifer Lopez talks Alex Rodriguez & their humble beginning. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTory Lanez Defends Women Who Have Sex On The First DateTory Lanez stands up for those who want to get physical. By Matt F
- GossipDrake & Model Hailey Baldwin Spotted On First DateDrake is spotted with his new flex: 19-year-old model Hailey Baldwin. By Angus Walker