Drake Accused Of Getting Angry At IG Model For Assuming His Sexual Intentions

Drake &amp; Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 25: Drake performs at Philips Arena on August 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)
Not the best look for either party...

Drake has had a lot of wild stories floating around him this year, and this latest one is no less salacious. Moreover, it comes from models Rebecca J and Amanda Nicole on a podcast episode. They were playing "smash or pass" with rappers, and after dismissing 6ix9ine, they got around to the subject of Drake. Nicole said that she's been on a couple of dates with him, and though nothing happened, she called him "really cute" for his "dorky past." On the other hand, Rebecca claimed that her interaction with the 6ix God actually made him really mad due to her presuming that he would want something sexual.

"So Drake actually slid into my DMs," Rebecca J claimed. "Girl, he blocked me after! *laughs* Drake, you better not block this girl because of me. Basically, he wanted to take me out. And just because my Instagram is so overly sexual, I was just like, you know, I'll go out with you, but I'm just kind of establishing the boundary. Like, just so you know, I'm not that type of girl.

Rebecca J And Amanda Nicole's Drake Claims

"And he got so pissed, girl," Rebecca J alleged concerning Drake. "He sent me a freaking paragraph this long. Like, 'I can't believe you think I'm that type of guy, you're so presumptuous for thinking that. You've listed all these great qualities in a woman and you don't...' Like, just this whole rattle. Girl, [he] hammered in on me. He just started un-sending the messages and then blocked me. I was like, this guy's incredible. Anyways, moving on..." They then asked again whether the "No Face" MC was a "smash or pass," and Rebecca answered with "I guess we'll never know."

No matter where you fall on this debate, it's pretty clear that they both could've handled the situation better. Regardless, it seems like Drake is having a good time these days, as fans recently spotted him in Miami. We can assume that he's taking all these narratives and new tales about him in stride, as the beef with Kendrick Lamar and others is starting to die down. Of course, Drizzy himself is one of the ones who's still fueling it today, but for him, success is the best revenge. We'll see if he ever addresses Rebecca and Amanda one day, whether it's to apologize or to characterize those interactions as "her loss."

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop.
