Lil Wayne Shuts Down Drake Beef Rumors By Reposting New Song

False alarm, folks.

Lil Wayne and Drake are one of the great rap duos of the 21st century. They have made countless hits together. Drake's career wouldn't have been the same without Lil Wayne, and Drake elevated Wayne's Young Money label to heights previously thought unknown. The relationship between these two is very special to fans. Which is precisely why we were all so relieved on August 26. Lil Wayne reposted a link to one of Drake's new songs. A minor gesture on the surface, but a seeming confirmation that everything is good between the rappers.

Drake dropped three new songs on August 23 and Lil Wayne reposted the single "No Face." No emojis or additional text, but this is the first time the rappers have acknowledged each other in weeks. It's been a touch and go period for Drake when it comes to his industry relationships. The Toronto star has fell out with seemingly every other big name in the game, with a few notable exceptions. Lil Wayne appeared to be one of these exceptions. He tried to spin the meaning of Kendrick Lamar's diss "Not Like Us" during a show, and wound up just confusing fans. Then, Wayne started linking up with some of Drake's enemies. He rapped alongside Rick Ross on the DJ Premier song "Ya Don't Stop."

Fans Have Been Confused By Lil Wayne's Recent Antics

Then, Wayne was seen rocking an XO chain. XO, of course, being the label and brand of another 6 God opponent, The Weeknd. The biggest head-scratcher for fans, though, was Weezy's verse on the Cordae song "Saturday Mornings." There were lots of subliminal digs littered through Wayne's verse and many theorized that Drake was the target. "You standing on business, I'm a business man," he raps. I'ma GOAT, n**ga you a sacrificial lamb. You a Teddy bear, n**ga, a Teddy Graham."