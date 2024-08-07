Lil Wayne Proudly Rocks XO Chain Amidst Drake And The Weeknd Beef

Weezy with the bold style choice.

Lil Wayne has had beef before. The rapper went as JAY-Z multiple times in the 00s. He also squabbled with Pusha T and the rest of the Star Trak crew around the same time. In recent years, though, Weezy F. Baby has preferred to keep the peace. He's cool with everybody not named Birdman. This approach has been most evident in 2024, when his protege Drake went to war with the rest of the superstars in the rap game. Lil Wayne has maintained support for Drake without getting too involved. The rapper's recent style move, however, has some fans scratching their head.

Lil Wayne appeared in the music video for Jon Baptiste's "Uneasy." The rapper can be shirt playing the guitar while rocking multiple chains. Nothing too out of the ordinary, as Rebirth fans know. The Weeknd recently posted a screenshot from the 2023 music video, though, and highlighted a crucial detail. Weezy is rocking an XO chain in the video, which is in reference to The Weeknd's label of the same name. The rapper is showing love to the XO crew, even though they've been embroiled in a beef with Drake for the better part of a year.

Lil Wayne Was Recently Accused Of Dissing Drake

Some fans have noted that the video dropped last August, but the decision to rock XO was still a bold one a year ago. Lil Wayne knows the situation between Drake and The Weeknd. The Canadian stars have been sniping at each other for the better part of a decade. Drake and The Weeknd even fired shots at each other on the songs "Family Matters" and "All to Myself," respectively. What makes the situation even stranger is that Lil Wayne himself was accused of dissing Drake on a new Cordae song.