Lil Wayne Accused Of Dissing Drake On "Saturday Mornings" And Here's Why

Weezy has always been in Drake's corner.

If there's one thing the internet is good for, it's overanalyzing. Rap verses that would have gone unnoticed back in the day have become sources of speculation and debate. Especially when it comes to Drake. The Toronto rapper is a master of subliminals, and as such, anybody related to him is investigated by fans to see if they throw subs back. Lil Wayne has been Drake's mentor for a decade and a half, and yet, the Young Money rapper has fans questioning whether he dissed the 6 God on his latest song.

The song in question is "Saturday Mornings," a soulful collab with Cordae. Lil Wayne absolutely skates on the back end of the song, with some of his best wordplay in years. Some of the bars can (and has been) interpreted as Drizzy bashing, though. "It fit me like a glove, OJ hand. I'ma need a little love from your hating a*s," Wayne raps. "Need less yes-men and more amens. I'ma need more real prayers and less praying hands." The reference to the OJ glove has been applied to the artwork for the Drake diss song "6:16 In LA." The praying hands, meanwhile, is theorized to be in reference to Drake's "6 God" logo.

Lil Wayne Uses Drake's Last Name As A Punchline

The line that really has fans scratching their head, though, is the one that mentions Drake's surname: Graham. "You standing on business, I'm a business man," Lil Wayne spits. "I'ma GOAT, n**ga you a sacrificial lamb. You a Teddy bear, n**ga, a Teddy Graham." Weezy F. Baby is calling his target sweet, plain and simple. The evidence is compelling, especially given the fact that Drake has been clowned for being sweet for most of his career. The thing is, Wayne has been nothing but supportive of Drake since day one. The two artists have collaborated multiple times, and Young Money has stood behind Drizzy in light of the Kendrick Lamar battle.