DJ Premier Announces Lil Wayne And Rick Ross Collab Amidst Drake Beef

Is the 6 God gonna dig this?

DJ Premier can still bring out the A-list. The legendary producer confirmed that he'll be dropping a brand new single on Friday, July 26. Big Sean, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne will contribute bars to the song, which is titled "Ya Don't Stop." We can practically hear the DJ scratch chorus already. It's a stellar roster of talent, but the thing that caught most people's eye has nothing to do with the song itself. Rozay has spent all of 2024 dissing one Aubrey Drake Graham. Lil Wayne, on the other hand, has been one of the few who has stayed in the 6 God's corner. Is this not a conflict of interests?

Rick Ross and Lil Wayne have a working relationship outside of Drake, of course. The two rappers have been collaborating for nearly two decades. The thing is, Drake has served as the glue on their biggest hits. "I'm on One," "No New Friends" and "Pop That" are anchored by Drizzy bars, and in some cases, Drizzy hooks. Ross has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the Toronto rapper, dropping a diss record and making numerous jokes over social media. Ross has been blasting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" all summer. Lil Wayne, on the other hand, has tried to rework the lyrics of "Not Like Us" and was booed for it.

DJ Premier's Star-Studded Single Drops On July 26

DJ Premier is a name that commands respect, so one can assume that Ross and Wayne are going to set their differences aside. Ironically, the only rapper of the bunch who's landed a DJ Premier beat on their album is Drake. The Toronto rapper enlisted Preemo for 2018's "Sandra's Rose." To be fair to Ross and Wayne, the rappers have been in similarly tense circumstances in the past. Both men have had issues with Cash Money founder Birdman, and even taken out their frustrations on record. There was also the "Splash Brothers" drama in April.