In a recent interview with Idea Generation, DJ Premier revealed that some of his earliest influences in music are in Travis Scott’s family. He says that the rapper’s father and his childhood friend, Jaques Webster Sr., played a key role in teaching him how to play drums. He also shared that Travis Scott’s uncle, also named Travis, taught him how to play bass. The producer also explained that the family encouraged him to take music seriously and pursue it. DJ Premier reveals that the two brothers are still major influence for him.

“We call him Jack,” DJ Premier begins, “Jack’s mom was my English teacher … he has a brother named Travis and he has a sister named Sonora — they’re literally across the street.” The producer continues, “As I got older, getting closer to almost junior high, we’d go over to the Websters’ house anyway because they had a VCR—they were the first ones I knew with a VCR—and they would tape Soul Train. And I’d be like, ‘Yo, I can watch Soul Train over and over and over.’”

Travis Scott’s Father Inspired DJ Premier

“I’d go over there and Jack’s playing the drums, like killin’ it,” DJ Premier explains, “And Travis was playin’ the bass, which is two of my influences when I make beats to this day, is my drums and my bass.” The artist continued, “And I was like, ‘Can you show me how to do that?’ Taught me how to play [drumming gestures with his hands], started playing with them, jamming with them. Travis taught me how to play bass, started playing with them.” The lessons changed the trajectory of DJ Premier’s life, transforming him from a consumer of music to a musician himself.

“Next thing you know,” he wraps up the story, “I’m now taking that seriously. Once I got to that point of learning it and mastering it, that’s when I started to apply that to what I do when it comes to music production, so yeah, it goes that far back.”

