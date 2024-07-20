Lil Wayne Builds His Own Hip-Hop Fantasy Football Team

Some of Lil Wayne's picks for his dream football team of MCs may surprise you, and of course, he's coaching them all the way to the Super Bowl.

Lil Wayne is almost as much of a sports expert as he is a hip-hop legend, so how couldn't his fusion of those two worlds be right on the dot? Moreover, during a conversation with Not Just Football, he built his own fantasy football team, but choosing only rappers instead of star players. Weezy had some pretty solid picks, and more knowledgeable sources and outlets likely have more to say about whether or not they are as great as he might think. But it also prompted some interesting contradictions and conflicts between his chosen players that we'll get into soon.

"Obviously, I got to be the coach," Lil Wayne clarified to kick off his hip-hop fantasy football draft. "As far as quarterback, my dawg, the 6ix God as the quarterback, Champagne Papi [Drake, for those of you reading this from under a rock]. [Jay-Z] would be Tom Brady, so Jay's not in this. He's just retired, he got a new job coming up, he making $300 mil'. He gon' be okay. I want our running back to be, you know, like, tough, hardened. I like tough running backs -– I played fullback, so... Like, Beanie Sigel. You see Beanie Sigel back there, you know?

"Wide receiver, you know they got to be flamboyant," Lil Wayne continued. "They got to be swaggy... We going Future. An opposite side of him, we going with 2 Chainz. He going to be the guy, the wide receiver that be like, 'Man, just put it up. Just throw it up.' Linebackers... Need them to be white boy crazy. Eye black just makes no more sense. We going Post Malone. You see all the tattoos and the grill, yeah. He remind me of [Maxx] Crosby. We got [The Game] and [50 Cent] on each end, left and right."