Lil Wayne Claims "Biggest Green Bay Packers Fan" Title Over Justin Timberlake

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: American Rapper Lil Wayne runs out with the Green Bay Packers prior to an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
We don't know what JT will have to say about this, but we do know that Lil Wayne is a die-hard Packers defender that can back it up.

Lil Wayne is a massive Green Bay Packers fan, and Twitter would do well to remember that before he has to start fighting Justin Timberlake. Moreover, Weezy recently and comically responded to a viral tweet showing the most famous celebrity fans of each NFL team, and J.T. was their pick for the Packers. The New Orleans MC responded by quote-tweeting this list with a picture of him performing at the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and his favorite team in 2020 in Wisconsin. Maybe these superstars will have to fight over this "most famous fan" title, or they will simply continue to root for their favs together.

Of course, this is a pretty interesting moment to talk about Justin Timberlake, with Lil Wayne or not, due to his recent DWI arrest that took the Internet by storm. "We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here and nothing can change this moment right now," he recently said at a Chicago concert, seemingly addressing the incident. "I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

Lil Wayne Claims He's More Of A Packers Fan Than Justin Timberlake

As for Tunechi, he recently drummed up some controversy of his own thanks to his performance at New Orleans' Essence Festival over the weekend. While he came out repping Young Money, he didn't appear alongside his Cash Money brethren like Birdman and a couple of Hot Boys during their reunion... which Lil Wayne's solo set was technically a part of. Furthermore, it seems like a very complicated situation overall with a lot of conflicting messages throughout. Hopefully it's more of a logistics and planning issue and not some often tense relations between the collective's members.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne doesn't have to do much to prove his sports fandom. He recently featured on basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's "Came Out A Beast," and his thoughts on various athletes and matches always make headlines. We'll see if F. Baby and Justin Timberlake ever address this debacle, and what will happen to the Green Bay Packers. A divided fanbase certainly can't be a good omen...

