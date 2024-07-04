Flau'jae Recruits Lil Wayne For High-Octane Track "Came Out A Beast"

Flau'jae recently unveiled her new album, "Best Of Both Worlds."

Last month, Flau'jae Johnson took to Instagram to announce that she would be dropping her new album, Best Of Both Worlds. The LSU Tigers athlete has since unveiled the project, which boasts multiple high-profile features. NLE Choppa joins her on "AMF" and 2Rare on "Karma." Lil Wayne also hopped on "Came Out A Beast."

The energetic track, which was released a day before the LP as a single, leads with some quick bars from Flau’jae about starting from the bottom and coming out on top. The 20-year-old's effortless flow is backed by a soulful sample and followed by a characteristically sharp verse from Weezy. She reflected on her experience working alongside the New Orleans-born performer late last month, as captured by Complex, revealing that it was nothing short of unforgettable. “Working with Lil Wayne on ‘Came Out a Beast’ was a surreal experience,” she explained when asked how it was.

“His energy and talent pushed me to new heights," she also added. Flau'jae later took to social media to show off just how much she admires his verse, rapping the entire thing with ease in a video that quickly went viral. What do you think of Flau'jae's new album, Best Of Both Worlds? What about her collaboration with Lil Wayne? Will you be adding "Came Out A Beast" to your playlist or not? Who else do you want to hear her collaborate with in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Flau'jae Proves She's Goated On "Came Out A Beast"

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, see the greatest
They really be cappin', I see the hatred
I be beatin' the beat like Anita Baker
And I'm stackin' the hundreds, you see the acres

