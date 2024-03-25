Flau'jae & NLE Choppa Team Up For Uber-Confident "AMF"

Flau'jae and her LSU Tigers are doing a good job defending their title so far in the March Madness tournament. The three seed has taken out each opponent, (14) Rice and (11) Middle Tennessee State, by double digits. Against the latter program, they wound up pulling away in quarters three and four, thanks in part to Louisiana State's star guard. She posted 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a pair of blocks. Number four was also efficient, shooting 60% from the field, 50% from three, and 80% at the free throw line.

To help celebrate reaching the Sweet 16 again on Friday, Flau'jae decided to drop a new song "AMF." However, this is not just a solo single, though. NLE Choppa, a first-time collaborator, joined her in the recording booth for this boastful banger. If you take a look at the lyrics, there could be a subtle shot toward Middle Tennessee State.

Read More: Tyla Makes Her Mark On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Listen To "AMF" By Flau'jae & NLE Choppa

"I walked in so it's up, it ain't my fault / Hella tears in the lobby, it ain't my fault," Flau'jae raps. This could be a subtle reference to the star player who fouled out in the third quarter after getting tangled up with Angel Reese. A video went viral where she got really upset walking back to the bench after picking up her fifth and final foul. So much so in fact, that she wound up crying as she had to watch on from the sideline the rest of the way. "AMF" could have been made before that happened, but it is all up for speculation.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "AMF," by Flau'jae and NLE Choppa? Do you think she can have a stable rap career regardless if she goes to the WNBA, why or why not? Is this one of her better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think a new project is on the way soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Flau'jae and NLE Choppa. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hard, but I make it look easy

I'm in the lane on my own, ain't nobody I'm needin'

Rollin' window, wavin' bye to the haters while I'm speedin'

Tell 'em ''Catch up, get up'', I hurt that core like a sit up

Ain't got time for nobody, maine, that's what the rich for

Foot on they neck, make 'em hiccup, they was sick, now they sicker

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Tries To Argue Caitlin Clark Isn't The GOAT Immediately After Saying He's "In No Way An Expert"