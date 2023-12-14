Flau'jae Johnson Opens For Rod Wave

LSU sophomore Flau'jae Johnson took some time away from Baton Rouge to perform at a Rod Wave concert in Atlanta. Johnson performed a few of the tracks she has released in recent years, including her best-known hit, "Big 4". Previously, Johnson has performed at a LeBron James party as well as LSU's national championship celebration back in April.

However, her music has also proven controversial at times. On May 9, LSU guard and rapper Flau'jae Johnson dropped a remix of Latto's "Put It On Da Floor". In putting her own style on the track, Johnson included the lyric "In this 911, blowing smoke like them towers." The song quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, with right-wing outlets such as Fox and Outkick very angry at Johnson for "mocking" 9/11. However, Johnson later issued an apology. “I just want to come on here and let ya’ll know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone. My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. So, in no way shape or form would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Flau'jae Johnson Enjoys Sophomore Improvements

On the court, Johnson is showing why she was named SEC Freshman of the Year last season. While she is no longer an instant starter, she is playing more minutes and has seen an increase in almost every statistical category. While she's only played less than a third of the games she did last year, it's clear that Johnson has taken all of the right lessons from Kim Mulkey's coaching.

LSU are 10-1, having gone undefeated since the shock loss in their season opener. However, much like last year, the Tigers have faced criticism for their non-conference schedule. An 89-point margin of victory of McNeese highlights that LSU isn't playing the highest quality opponents. They've played just two ranked matchups in Colorado and Virginia Tech. By comparison, the SEC-leading South Carolina, who is also No. 1 in the country, has played four top-25 opponents already this season.

