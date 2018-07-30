tour openers
- MusicNicki Minaj Adds Monica As An Opener On TourIt's the first taste we've gotten so far of who could be going on tour with Nicki.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsFlau'jae Johnson Opens For Rod WaveJohnson was one of the openers at Wave's concert in Atlanta.By Ben Mock
- MusicMeek Mill Announces Lil Durk & Kash Doll As "The Motivation" Tour OpenersMeek Mill's "The Motivation" tour kicks off on Feb. 19th in Miami.By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande Taps Normani As "Sweetener" Tour OpenerNormani is giving Ariana Grande fans a reason to show up early.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBruno Mars Replaces Cardi B With Ciara, Ella Mai & More On "24K Magic" TourBruno Mars replaces Cardi B with four new artists.By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole Adds Jaden Smith & Earth Gang To "K.O.D" TourJ. Cole's "K.O.D" tour kicks off next week. By Aron A.