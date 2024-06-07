Flau'jae Is Dropping An Album, Shows Off Artwork And Announces Release Date

Flau'jae is very excited about her big project.

The talented player Flau'jae Johnson, who assisted LSU in defending its NCAA basketball championship the previous season, is gaining attention in the music business. She recently worked with Lil Wayne and signed a distribution agreement with Roc Nation. Johnson, who juggles her two careers in basketball and music, has stated publicly that she is unable to decide between the two. Johnson discussed the release of new music and a podcast in an interview with Overtime WBB. "Yeah, I got a podcast coming out real soon," Johnson said. "And I got my project, 'Best of Both Worlds,' it dropped in June. Super soon [podcast will come]."

Regarding any fresh features on her next album, Johnson responded, "Yeah, it's a lot of different kinds of music, but I'm excited for it. It's a lot of features. It's just different. It's like a new four." March saw the premiere of her "Love Is Blind" music video. Johnson has given rap performances within 24 hours of team training despite her hectic schedule. The New York Times claims that Johnson uses her residence as her recording studio. In her spare time, she records music and writes lyrics while traveling to games. Now, she has announced the release date of her new project.

Flau'jae wrote in her instagram post, “I am so excited to let y’all into my world, juggling music and basketball hasn’t been the easiest journey for me, but it has definitely been the most rewarding . I love you all. This Project is gonna Change My Life and I can’t wait to experience this journey with you y’all on June 28th.” She continued, “But for now I dropped “Pop It” which is on the project so y’all can have something to listen to until it drops!! it’s out on ALL platforms and you might see a little surprise on the project when you go stream pop it”