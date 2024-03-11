Flau'jae Johnson's Brother Clowned For Jumping On The Court Amid LSU & South Carolina Brawl

Flau'jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers were looking to do big things on Sunday as they played in the SEC finals. Overall, South Carolina came into the game undefeated and there was a sense that it would be a difficult game for the Tigers. In the end, that proved to be true as they lost the match 79-72. South Carolina came through with the SEC title and now, they get to go into March Madness with a huge advantage. However, the game wasn't historic for the on-court product. Instead, it was the end-of-game fight that fans remember.

As we reported already, Flau'jae Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso got into it close to the end of the game. Johnson was shoved to the ground by Cardoso and it led to a bit of a brawl on the floor. Players had to be broken up and there were even some ejections that took place. However, the star of the entire scuffle was Flau'jae's brother. In the footage below, you can see him spring into action to defend his sister. Once he made it to the floor, he realized he made a big mistake and was eventually taken away in handcuffs.

Flau'jae Johnson Vs. South Carolina

Following this event, Johnson was clowned on Twitter for his actions. After all, he is a grown man who jumped on the floor to go after college-aged women. It wasn't the greatest look, and fans couldn't help but point that out online. Not to mention, with the Tigers losing, it was simply insult to injury. Although, there were definitely some who appreciated Flau'jae's brother for being a "real one" in this situation. It is clear that he has a lot of love for his sister, and he didn't want her to be in a bad spot. Hopefully, he doesn't do this again during March Madness.

Twitter Gets Some Jokes Off

