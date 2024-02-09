Flau'jae Proves She Can Work In Different Lanes On "4 WAVE" EP

Flau'jae Johnson is mostly recognized for her standout skills on the hardwood. The guard has helped bring LSU women's hoops back on the national map in just her two years with the program. However, if you follow her career, you know that she has a second passion. Hip-hop and R&B music are genres that speak to her. So much so, that she is turning it into a second avenue for herself. Her stage name is shortened to just Flau'jae and when you check out her profiles you will notice how seriously she takes this.

In fact, Flau'jae has been releasing music even before she got to college. She got her start in 2017 with her single "Can You Hear Me Now." She would go on to release two more that year, before taking a four-year hiatus. Part of that long break could be due to various reasons such as high school, basketball, and finding a college.

Listen To 4 WAVE By Flau'jae

Fast forward to 2023 and the Tigers are champions of the Women's March Madness tourney. Flau'jae celebrated with her teammates, while also dropping her debut project 4 My Fans. Now, she is back to deliver a small handful of songs on her third EP, 4 WAVE. On this one, she is displaying her auto-tuned singing and rapping. One of the best examples of this is the split sounds on the intro "Hold On." Be sure to show Flau'jae's project some love with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, 4 WAVE, by Flau'jae?

4 WAVE Tracklist:

Hold On Incredible Feel Yo Pain 4 WAVE Freestyle

