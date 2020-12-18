Solo project
- MixtapesFlau'jae Proves She Can Work In Different Lanes On "4 WAVE" EPThe NCAA star shows her versatility on the court, but also the mic. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKyle Dion Is Fun, Serious, And Everything In Between On New EP "If My Jeans Could Talk"The Coral Springs native brings plenty of standout performances. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBaby Tate "Presents" To You "Sexploration: The Musical" EPBaby Tate is showing why she is star. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Wayne Reveals His Next Project Will Be "I Am Not A Human Being III"Lil Wayne revealed that he's working on "I Am Not a Human Being III" for his next album.By Cole Blake