Kyle Dion Is Fun, Serious, And Everything In Between On New EP "If My Jeans Could Talk"

Sometimes the most entertaining artists are not the most popular ones. Not to say Kyle Dion does not have a passionate fan base, though. But, he is not raking in some of numbers that the biggest artists do even though they tend to be mediocre. You would think he would be bigger than he is, especially after listening to his newest project. Kyle Dion, the Coral Springs, Florida R&B singer is back after a near three-year hiatus. He dropped his last project, Sassy, on September 17, 2021.

While this is not a LP, Dion is not short changing anyone on this EP, If My Jeans Could Talk. It features eight tracks with no features and three singles released ahead of it. Kyle spoke about his newest work and the inspiration behind it with Rated R&B. "I’m a bit more vulnerable, a bit more real, and a bit more carefree. I didn’t worry if anyone would like it, but instead focused on how it made me feel, and how I love it and how I wanted to create it for myself, for Kyle. But, I feel this is a project to give to my fans to let them know that I am back and here is an appetizer before my 3rd album."

Listen To If My Jeans Could Talk By Kyle Dion

One of the singles is "Hang Me Out to Dry" and it is one of the more somber cuts on the tape. It sees Kyle sing about a frustrating relationship where both parties are not doing the best job of staying together. However, he feels that he is still being screwed over because there is a lack of communication. Other highlights include the intro track "Gimmie," with its nice guitar shreds and easy-to-follow rhythm. One of his strengths are his falsetto vocals and they are all over this project. If you are wondering, they sound great. So far, this has the potential to be one of the best EPs of the year.

One of the singles is "Hang Me Out to Dry" and it is one of the more somber cuts on the tape. It sees Kyle sing about a frustrating relationship where both parties are not doing the best job of staying together. However, he feels that he is still being screwed over because there is a lack of communication. Other highlights include the intro track "Gimmie," with its nice guitar shreds and easy-to-follow rhythm. One of his strengths are his falsetto vocals and they are all over this project. If you are wondering, they sound great. So far, this has the potential to be one of the best EPs of the year.

If My Jeans Could Talk Tracklist:

Gimmie Kissy Let's Get It On Put Your Hand in My Pocket Hang Me Out to Dry Boyfriend Jeans Soul Tied XYXY

