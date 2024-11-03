Ralfy The Plug Paints Himself As "Grandmaster Ralfy" On His Fourth Project Of 2024

Ever since the untimely and unfair loss of Drakeo the Ruler nearly three yers ago, his brother Ralfy the Plug has vowed to carry the torch. "You did it by yo self you was a self made boss and a leader," the Los Angeles rapper began in an IG tribute. "You was my idol and big brother and I learned a lot from you and I’m definitely gone make sure they still know the truth." Overall, the equally prolific Ralfy has done so by releasing some posthumous material of Drakeo's.
However, he's also been making his sibling proud by working as hard as he did. You can say that his passing has inspired him to drop at an unconscious rate. Since the beginning of 2022, he's put out over 10 unique projects, along with multiple deluxe versions. Over this weekend, Ralfy the Plug has added to that insane run with GRANDMASTER RALFY. It's the fourth LP from him in 2024 and it's also his beefiest. It's 21 solo cuts but it manages to fall under an hour in runtime. Overall, you are getting typical Ralfy with erratic flows and quirky productions. In terms of the latter, there are multiple that impress us and some that only he can perform well on. "THE BLUE PRINT," "AIN'T THAT DEEP," and "NO BIG HOMIES" are some our favorites. But we want to hear yours so check it out and let us know in the comments.
Grandmaster Ralfy - Ralfy The Plug
GRANDMASTER RALFY Tracklist:
- MEDITATING
- NO SYMPATHY
- EL PRESIDENTE
- UNDERRATED
- NO BIG HOMIES
- PEOPLE'S CHOICE
- AIN'T THAT DEEP
- THE BLUE PRINT
- CHECKMATE
- NOT A GLITCH
- HIMOTHY
- TAKEOVER
- DO SUMN FOR ME
- PLOTTIN ON ME
- BACK IN THE DAYS
- STILL IN THAT MODE
- FRANKIE LYMON
- DOUBLING UP
- YEAH I KNOW
- GRANDMASTER RALFY
- WON'T JUDGE YOU - BONUS