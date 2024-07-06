Flau'jae Drops Her Biggest Project To Date With "Best Of Both Worlds"

From grabbing features from Weezy and NLE Choppa, to starting her own podcast based on this LP, the LSU hooper is now a multimedia star.

"I love combining my two talents. Best of Both Worlds shows you don't have to choose one path—you can excel in multiple arenas", Flau'jae said in a press release according to Complex. "This project reflects who I am — a basketball player, a rapper, and someone who refuses to be put in a box. I hope my fans can feel the passion and dedication I've poured into every song". The LSU Tigers junior guard has been one of the main stars of that basketball program. If she decides to enter the WNBA Draft, she will for sure be a face of that league as well. However, as she stated, Flau'jae is not settling for one career path.

Over the last few years, Ms. Johnson has been ramping up her musical activity. Most of the progress has been made through singles and EPs. But helping propel her forward have been some faces that hip-hop fans will recognize. For example, leading up to the release of Best Of Both Worlds, Flau'jae got in the studio with 2Rare and NLE Choppa for two out of the five promotional tracks. As a result, both have become two of her most popular songs on streaming. Additionally, she had the opportunity to work with a Louisiana legend in Lil Wayne for "Came Out A Beast", which is also popping off right now.

Overall, Flau'jae has the talent, the star power, and the connections to really grow her platform in the rap industry. We do not have a lot of female basketball players that can also spit, so she is becoming a pioneer right before our eyes. What has also been a cool byproduct of Best Of Both Worlds for her is that she now has a podcast of the same name. According to Sports Illustrated, it is co-hosted by her mother and is receiving backing from the major sports media outlet, Overtime. If you want, you can check out Flau'jae's first episode with WNBA great Breanna Stewart.

Read More: Ice Spice Previews New Song About Cheaters Amid Central Cee Dating Rumors

Listen To Best Of Both Worlds By Flau'jae

Best Of Both Worlds Tracklist: