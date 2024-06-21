Justin Timberlake Allegedly Upset With His Career After Arrest & Album Flop

An alleged Hollywood insider gave some insight as to what Justin Timberlake's alleged thought process looks like now.

Justin Timberlake now finds himself in a bit of a rough spot following a DWI arrest and a whole lot of clowning due to his mugshot. However, these obstacles and circumstances are ones that celebrities often have to deal with, however unfairly or sidestepped compared to the rest of the world. Apparently, according to alleged Hollywood insiders who spoke to Page Six, this whole scandal is affecting him particularly harshly given his album sales and tour ticket struggles. According to these alleged sources that also apparently spoke to The Post, the Memphis native's career is not quite at the highs that he expected at this point, although it's important to note that this is just hearsay and an understandably human response at that.

"The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now," an alleged Hollywood insider remarked of Justin Timberlake. "I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the a**. He’s got a bit of an ego." According to US Weekly, his wife Jessica Biel is also unhappy with his behavior as of late, although it's unclear if she's instead upset about the circumstances of his arrest.

Read More: Clipse Clears Up Rumors That They Have Beef With Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake At The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images)

"His golden boy image definitely depleted," the alleged insider continued concerning Justin Timberlake. In addition to all this, previous discussions this year prompted renewed conversations around his relationships with Janet Jackson and Britney Spears in the professional and romantic realms, respectively. This was largely due to Spears' new memoir last year, in which she detailed getting an abortion after getting pregnant with J.T.'s baby. "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody," he reportedly told a concert crowd in February.

"There have been rumors around Justin’s behavior for a long time," another insider said of Justin Timberlake. "Maybe the bubble was about to burst and this was the pin that pricked the bubble. He’s got a few blemishes, for sure. In today’s world you have to be really dumb to drink and drive. Justin is showing off a side that I don’t think a lot of people knew about." His next court date is set for July 26.