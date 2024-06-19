Justin Timberlake's Mugshot Released After Drunk Driving Arrest

JT doesn't look thrilled.

Justin Timberlake has had a rough week. The pop icon was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday, June 17. He was pulled over by New York police after reportedly speeding through a stop sign and swerving on the road. The arresting officers told TMZ that Timberlake had red eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, despite claiming that he only had one martini that evening. The "Sexyback" star reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test, which led to him being placed in handcuffs and hauled in.

Justin Timberlake spent Monday night in a Sag Harbor jail cell. The mugshot that he took supported the concerns of the arresting officers. It also lined up with the description of the singer as having bloodshot eyes. He very much looks under the influence, despite his attempts to keep a serious expression. JT was bailed out Tuesday morning by his attorney, Ed Burke, Jr. TMZ confirmed that that the singer has a court date set for his DWI charge on July 26. You can check out Timberlake's soon-to-be-infamous mugshot below.

Justin Timberlake Was Charged Driving While Intoxicated

SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Timberlake, who remains one of the best-selling artists of all time, has admitted to partying a bit too hard in the past. He talked about his vices during an interview with Observer Music Monthly in 2006. "I don’t show up drunk to functions," he explained. "The drugs that I do have been in my own private time. I’ve never been arrested — though that’s not to say that I won’t." The "Mirrors" singer also admitted that he tries to keep his more salacious moments out of the public eye. "I get completely plastered," he added. "[I've been] caught in places with my pants down. It’s just that I make sure there are no cameras around." Evidently, Timberlake's lucky streak ran out.

New York Post revealed that Justin Timberlake's arresting officer did not recognize him. He was oblivious to the fact that he'd pulled over a superstar, and a source recounted an exchange between them. "Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour,'" the source claimed. "The cop replied, 'What tour?' Justin said, 'The world tour.'" The tour in question is tied to Justin Timberlake's new album, Everything I Thought It Was. An album that' has's performed decently well on the charts, but has been panned by critics across the board.