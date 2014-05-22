drunk driving
- PoliticsNancy Pelosi's Husband Slammed With DUINancy Pelosi's husband Paul was arrested on Saturday in Napa County.By Rex Provost
- CrimeA Young Woman Is In Police Custody After Fatal Crash Kills 3Jayna Tanae Webb is now in police custody after fatally killing two state troopers and a pedestrian while driving drunk. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsHenry Ruggs III Hit With More Charges, Faces 46 Years In PrisonHenry Ruggs III continues to face the consequences of his actions.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Weeknd Explains Dark Meaning Of "Blinding Lights"The Weeknd explains that his hit single "Blinding Lights" is actually about drunk driving and being blinded by the traffic lights, clarifying that he does not promote driving under the influence.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSteve Lacy Nearly Dies After Being Hit By A Drunk DriverSteve Lacy, guitarist in The Internet, was struck head-on by a drunk driver who sped away after the accident.By Alex Zidel
- SportsBJ Penn Being Investigated For DUI After Horrific Car Crash: ReportBJ Penn was most recently caught on video in a street fight.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mama Facing Jail For DUITanisha Foster is being ordered to attend AA meetings.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTiger Woods Responds To Wrongful Death Lawsuit: "It's Very Sad"Nicholas Immesberger was an employee at Woods' restaurant.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTiger Woods & GF Erica Herman Sued Over Employee's Vehicular DeathThe pair co-own a restaurant where one of their bartenders drank before crashing his Corvette.By Erika Marie
- SportsDennis Rodman Accused Of Robbing Yoga Studio With Three AccomplicesThe surveillance video shows the bizarre encounter.By Erika Marie
- SportsWWE Star Jimmy Uso Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Square Up With The CopsIt was a rough night for Jimmy Uso and his wife.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVince Young Arrested On Monday For Drunk DrivingThis is Young's second arrest in two years.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Ray Donovan" Star Pooch Hall's DUI Leads To Child Services InvestigationHall let his 2-year-old take the wheel. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyStacey Koon, A Cop Who Served Time For Beating Rodney King, Charged With DUIDon't drive drunk.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMac Miller Blood Alcohol Level Was Double The Legal Limit In DUI Crash: ReportThe arrest occurred after his break-up with Ariana Grande.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller Lucky To Be Alive After DUI Footage Shows Extent Of DamagesThe first video of Mac Miller's car crash aftermath has been released.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller Arrested For Hit-And-Run While Drunk Driving: ReportNot a good look for Mac Miller.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentBam Margera Avoids Jail Time After DUI ArrestBam Margera is no longer facing the threat of prison time. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentSteve Wilkos, Former Jerry Springer Bodyguard, Charged With DUIThe incident occurred last month.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentBam Margera Arrested For DUIBam Margera was arrested for drunk driving.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFetty Wap Reportedly Arrested For Drunk Drag RacingFetty Wap made a series of poor decisions.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown Won't Let His Friends Drive His Cars Anymore After CrashChris Brown is not happy with his friends at all right now.By hnhh
- NewsMase Bans Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife From Church Following Drunk DrivingMase bans his wife, Twyla Betha, from their church's pulpit following an incident of driving under the influence.By Rose Lilah