Lil Wayne Calls Cap On Former Bodyguard’s Assault Allegations

Lil Wayne denies any wrongdoing.

In December of last year, Lil Wayne was hit with a lawsuit by his former bodyguard, Carlos Christian. Christian accuses Weezy of threatening him with a gun during a dispute at the rapper's California home and punching him in the head. Reportedly, sources close to Lil Wayne told authorities that the incident never happened when they arrived on the scene. Apparently, they also said he didn't even own a gun. It remains unclear what the alleged dispute was about, but Christian alleges that the artist “acted with malice” and “a willful and conscious disregard” for his safety.

“It reasonably appeared to plaintiff that [Lil Wayne] was about to carry out the threat,” Christian’s legal team wrote. “Plaintiff suffered severe emotional distress, requiring him to seek mental health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming directly from this incident.”

Lil Wayne Files Motion To Dismiss Ex-Bodyguard's Assault Lawsuit

Lil Wayne performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

At the time, it was also reported that Christian claimed to have incurred medical expenses, lost wages, and suffered emotional distress. He was seeking compensatory and punitive damages over the alleged incident. Now, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, the performer has asked an LA county court to dismiss the lawsuit. He insists he only acted in self-defense during the debacle. His attorney claims Christian didn't actually suffer any injuries as a result of their spat either.

He also adds that Christian “failed to exercise reasonable care and diligence to mitigate his alleged damages.” The judge hasn't ruled on Lil Wayne's motion yet, so it remains to be seen what'll end up playing out. What do you think of Lil Wayne trying to get the lawsuit filed against him by his ex-bodyguard dismissed? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.