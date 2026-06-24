Daphne Joy Wants A Man Who Worships Her: "Maybe On A Leash"

Daphne Joy has been making the rounds as of late after her sex tape with Diddy was leaked to the public. Originally, Joy put out a statement saying the tape was filmed without consent. However, she subsequently deleted that statement before going on a media tour of sorts.

She has done interviews with the likes of DJ Akademiks, and more recently, she was on the podcast, Pillow Talk. This is a show known for interviewing adult entertainers and anyone adjacent to the industry.

During this recent appearance on Pillow Talk, Daphne Joy spoke about the kinds of men she is attracted to. When the host suggested that women don't like "simps," Joy revealed that she is the opposite. She notes that she loves men who worship her. In fact, she doesn't mind men who are submissive in the bedroom.

Daphne Joy Says She Loves Simps

“I love obsessive, worshipping energy,” Joy said. “It turns me on, for sure. Like kneel and like kiss my toes. Maybe be on a leash. It's fine.”

Some are going to find these recent media appearances to be quite cynical. Given everything that has happened over the past few weeks, it's hard not to feel that way. Although Joy is certainly free to operate however she wants.

Given the leaked tape, there are various media outlets that want to speak with her, so it only makes sense that she would explore those opportunities. At this time, it is still unknown who leaked the tape. Some believe it was the other individual in the tape, or perhaps a hacker. More cynical onlookers believe Joy did it, although there is no evidence for this.