Daphne Joy Wants A Man Who Worships Her: "Maybe On A Leash"

BY Alexander Cole
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Maybelline New York Celebrates Their Latest Collection With An LA Beauty Bash Hosted By Gigi Hadid With Celebrity Makeup Artist Erin Parsons
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Daphne Joy attends the Maybelline New York celebration of their latest collection with an LA beauty bash hosted By Gigi Hadid with celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons at The Line Hotel on June 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)
Daphne Joy has been going on a media tour as of late, with her latest stop being the "Pillow Talk" podcast.

Daphne Joy has been making the rounds as of late after her sex tape with Diddy was leaked to the public. Originally, Joy put out a statement saying the tape was filmed without consent. However, she subsequently deleted that statement before going on a media tour of sorts.

She has done interviews with the likes of DJ Akademiks, and more recently, she was on the podcast, Pillow Talk. This is a show known for interviewing adult entertainers and anyone adjacent to the industry.

During this recent appearance on Pillow Talk, Daphne Joy spoke about the kinds of men she is attracted to. When the host suggested that women don't like "simps," Joy revealed that she is the opposite. She notes that she loves men who worship her. In fact, she doesn't mind men who are submissive in the bedroom.

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Daphne Joy Says She Loves Simps

“I love obsessive, worshipping energy,” Joy said. “It turns me on, for sure. Like kneel and like kiss my toes. Maybe be on a leash. It's fine.”

Some are going to find these recent media appearances to be quite cynical. Given everything that has happened over the past few weeks, it's hard not to feel that way. Although Joy is certainly free to operate however she wants.

Given the leaked tape, there are various media outlets that want to speak with her, so it only makes sense that she would explore those opportunities. At this time, it is still unknown who leaked the tape. Some believe it was the other individual in the tape, or perhaps a hacker. More cynical onlookers believe Joy did it, although there is no evidence for this.

Either way, it does seem as though Joy will continue to be on these shows as long as hosts keep inviting her.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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