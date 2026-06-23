Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

The crowd usually knew what was coming before the rapper said a word, because one producer tag was enough. The second "Tay Keith, f*ck these n*ggas up" echoed through a venue, and the energy changed. Phones came out, and hands went up. It could be Drake, Travis Scott, BlocBoy JB, Megan Thee Stallion, or one of the many artists who stepped into his sonic world. Listeners recognized the sound immediately.

That kind of recognition is rare for a producer. Most do their work behind the scenes, creating productions without ever becoming part of the performing experience themselves. Tay Keith's presence was different. His tag wasn't an introduction but a part of the song. It was a signal that something explosive was about to happen.

Read More: Tay Keith Reportedly Passes Away At 29

Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, the Grammy-nominated producer helped bring the city's influence to the forefront of Hip Hop within the last 10 years. His beats were impossible to ignore, blending Southern grit with mainstream appeal in a way that connected street records and chart-topping anthems. Across the better part of a decade, his production credits stretched from local breakout artists to some of the biggest names in music.

The impact of that work has become even clearer in the wake of his passing. Fans have spent the last several days revisiting the tracks that introduced them to Tay Keith's sound. They're debating favorites and returning to songs that still hit with the same force they did years ago. A catalog this influential can't be reduced to a handful of tracks. Still, some records stand above the rest.

The Beat Goes On: Tay Keith Tracks That Stay On Rotation

1. "Look Alive" – BlocBoy JB ft. Drake (2018)

Memphis had been delivering Rap hits for decades, but "Look Alive" felt like a moment when the rest of the country stopped and paid attention. BlocBoy JB's unpredictable energy already had local momentum behind it, yet Drake's appearance pushed the song into an entirely different orbit. At the center of it all was Tay Keith's production, with an infectious beat that felt both menacing and effortless. It left enough space for every ad-lib and quotable line to land exactly where it needed to.

2. "Nonstop" – Drake (2018)

Drake has no shortage of hits, but "Nonstop" felt tailor-made for Tay Keith's strengths. The beat was heavy and instantly commanding, turning a relatively simple concept into one of the most memorable records on Scorpion. For Tay Keith, the song proved that the success of "Look Alive" wasn't a fluke. Plenty of producers worked with Drake during that era. Very few left with a song this instantly recognizable.

3. "Before I Let Go" – Beyoncé

Maze's original version was already a staple at family reunions, weddings, cookouts, and just about any gathering where Black folks came together. Beyoncé's 2019 rendition introduced the song to a new generation, but Tay Keith's production deserves credit for helping bridge that gap. Rather than overpower the record with modern flourishes, he understood the assignment, preserving its spirit while giving it enough energy to feel at home alongside contemporary hits.

4. "Sicko Mode" – Travis Scott ft. Drake (2018)

"SICKO MODE" felt less like a song and more like an event. The sprawling Travis Scott and Drake collaboration dominated conversations for months, with every beat switch giving listeners something new to dissect. Tay Keith wasn't the only producer attached to the record, but his name became part of the conversation surrounding one of 2018's most unavoidable songs.

5. "First Person Shooter" – Drake & J. Cole (2023)

Most Drake and J. Cole collaborations felt like two stars sharing space. "First Person Shooter" felt different. The song carried the energy of a friendly competition, with fans immediately dissecting every line and declaring a winner. Tay Keith's production understood that dynamic, providing a backdrop that elevated the friendly rivalry into one of the biggest beefs in Hip Hop, courtesy of Kendrick Lamar.

6. "Not Alike" ft. Royce da 5'9" (2018)

Tay Keith's rise was largely tied to Southern rap, which made "Not Alike" such an interesting addition to his catalog. The hard-hitting production gave Eminem and Royce da 5'9" plenty of room to unleash one of the most aggressive performances on Kamikaze, turning the song into an immediate fan favorite. Not every producer can seamlessly move between BlocBoy JB, Drake, and Eminem, but Tay Keith made it sound easy.

Read More: Music Community Mourns Tay Keith Following Tragic Death At 29

7. "Pound Town 2" – Sexyy Red ft. Nicki Minaj & Tay Keith (2023)

Nobody could accuse "Pound Town 2" of playing it safe. The Nicki Minaj-assisted remix took a song that was already generating plenty of attention and pushed it into an entirely different stratosphere. The beat remained just as unruly and unapologetic as the original, refusing to smooth out the qualities that made Sexyy Red one of Rap's most talked-about new stars.

8. "Rich Flex" – Drake & 21 Savage (2022)

Some songs take months to find their audience. "Rich Flex" seemed to take over overnight. Drake and 21 Savage spent much of the track trading bars and playful jabs, creating the kind of chemistry that fans immediately latched onto. Between the quotable lyrics and endless references that followed, the song quickly became larger than the album it came from.

9. Lil Baby ft. Starlito "Exotic" (2018)

Starlito had already earned the respect of Southern Rap fans long before Lil Baby emerged as one of the genre's biggest stars. "Exotic" brought both worlds together, pairing an established veteran with an artist on the verge of superstardom. The result felt effortless, a reminder that some collaborations work best when nobody is trying too hard to manufacture a moment.

10. Key Glock — "Since 6ix" (2018)