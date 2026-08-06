Jadakiss Impresses Fat Joe With His 3 Pairs Of The Victor Victor Air Force 1s

Jadakiss pulled up on Joe & Jada with a serious sneaker flex. He showed up with three separate pairs of the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1. Fat Joe was left without much to say.

That reaction makes sense given how hard this collaboration has been to get. Steven Victor's Air Force 1 project has built serious buzz through star-studded previews all year. Names like LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, and DJ Khaled have already been spotted in various colorways.

Seeing Jadakiss pull up with three pairs at once puts him in rare company. Most people are still waiting just to see one pair drop, let alone collect multiple colorways before an official release date exists. Getting your hands on even one pair right now already requires serious connections.

It's also worth noting Jadakiss and Fat Joe are no strangers to sneaker talk. Their podcast has become a regular spot for guests to show off rare pairs and unreleased heat. Even by those standards, this particular flex clearly stood out enough to get a real reaction out of Joe.

Jadakiss Flexes Victor Victor AF1

This moment fits right into the pattern building around Victor Victor. Every reveal so far has come from a major name, and each one adds more weight to the eventual release. Jadakiss showing up with multiple pairs only raises the stakes further.

It also says something about where the hype level currently sits. When a shoe leaves a guy like Fat Joe speechless, that's not something that happens often on a sneaker topic. Both rappers are known for having deep sneaker knowledge and even deeper collections.

No official release date has been confirmed for the Victor Victor line yet. Reports still point to a Fall or Winter 2026 launch. Until then, moments like this one are the closest thing fans have to a real preview of what's coming.