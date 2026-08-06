Jadakiss Impresses Fat Joe With His 3 Pairs Of The Victor Victor Air Force 1s

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Commissioner's Cup-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; Rap artist Jadakiss at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Jadakiss showed up with three unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1s on Joe & Jada, catching Fat Joe off guard.

Jadakiss pulled up on Joe & Jada with a serious sneaker flex. He showed up with three separate pairs of the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1. Fat Joe was left without much to say.

That reaction makes sense given how hard this collaboration has been to get. Steven Victor's Air Force 1 project has built serious buzz through star-studded previews all year. Names like LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, and DJ Khaled have already been spotted in various colorways.

Seeing Jadakiss pull up with three pairs at once puts him in rare company. Most people are still waiting just to see one pair drop, let alone collect multiple colorways before an official release date exists. Getting your hands on even one pair right now already requires serious connections.

It's also worth noting Jadakiss and Fat Joe are no strangers to sneaker talk. Their podcast has become a regular spot for guests to show off rare pairs and unreleased heat. Even by those standards, this particular flex clearly stood out enough to get a real reaction out of Joe.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Says Ye "Deaded" His Relationship With Virgil Abloh

Jadakiss Flexes Victor Victor AF1

This moment fits right into the pattern building around Victor Victor. Every reveal so far has come from a major name, and each one adds more weight to the eventual release. Jadakiss showing up with multiple pairs only raises the stakes further.

It also says something about where the hype level currently sits. When a shoe leaves a guy like Fat Joe speechless, that's not something that happens often on a sneaker topic. Both rappers are known for having deep sneaker knowledge and even deeper collections.

No official release date has been confirmed for the Victor Victor line yet. Reports still point to a Fall or Winter 2026 launch. Until then, moments like this one are the closest thing fans have to a real preview of what's coming.

For now, all anyone can do is keep watching who shows up in a pair next.

Read More: Nipsey Hussle’s Brand Is Teaming Up With Foot Locker & The LA Rams

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
HM_cJVAWYAA3jLx Sneakers DJ Khaled Receives Yet Another Unreleased Sneaker
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 Sneakers LeBron James Rocks Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 To Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Show
NFL: New York Giants OTA Sneakers OBJ Rocks Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 At World Cup Final
HNX0ruUXIAAOgyU Sneakers LeBron James Laces Up "Purple" Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1
Comments 0