LeBron James Laces Up "Purple" Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1

LeBron James debuted a new colorway from the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 line. This one is called "Court Purple," and he wore it during a "Mind The Game" taping.

Steven Victor is behind the collaboration, which brings back the Air Force 1 '01 shape. Each colorway sticks to one solid color, with a small dog logo on the heel.

We've actually covered this rollout a few times already. Victor Wembanyama wore the first pair, a black and yellow colorway, back in May. LeBron himself was later spotted in an unreleased yellow pair at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium show.

A red version also popped up in New York around the same time from DJ Khaled. LeBron's purple pair is the fourth colorway to surface so far. Nike hasn't shared full release details yet. Early reports point to a wider launch sometime in Fall 2026.

For the appearance, LeBron kept things simple. He paired the sneakers with a white t-shirt, black joggers, and a black cap.

This sighting also comes during LeBron's ongoing free agency. He still hasn't said where he's playing next season, despite plenty of rumors. For now, the shoes are getting more attention than his next move.

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Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 "Purple"

The Victor Victor collection uses a simple, single-tone approach across every release. That consistency makes each new colorway easy to recognize immediately. The purple pair keeps the same dog head detail seen on other versions.

Also the logo sits on the lateral heel of each sneaker in the lineup. White accents break up the bold base color throughout the design. This includes the laces, Swoosh, and midsole across every colorway released so far. That silhouette has become popular among longtime Air Force 1 collectors recently.