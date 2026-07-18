Kai Cenat Sued After Bodyguard Allegedly Assaulted Man At NYC Parade

BY Erika Marie
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Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
The complaint argues Kai Cenat shares legal responsibility for an alleged assault carried out by his security guard at a New York parade.

An alleged confrontation at New York's Dominican Day Parade has turned into a lawsuit against Kai Cenat, though the internet star isn't accused of throwing a single punch himself. According to a civil complaint first obtained by TMZ, Dustin Batista alleges he was assaulted by Lamont Gilbert, better known as "Cuddy," while Gilbert was working as Cenat's security guard during the 2025 Dominican Day Parade. Batista claims the encounter was unprovoked, alleging he "did not threaten, attack, provoke, consent to contact with, or otherwise justify the attack."

The lawsuit accuses Gilbert of assault and battery while also naming Cenat as a defendant under separate legal theories. Batista argues the streamer should be held vicariously liable for the alleged actions of his bodyguard and further claims Cenat was negligent in hiring and retaining him.

Read More: Drake Blesses Kai Cenat's Streamer University Students With An OVO Care Package

Should Cenat Be Held Accountable For The Alleged Assault?

Those allegations present a different legal question than whether an assault occurred. Vicarious liability allows plaintiffs to argue that an employer or principal can, under certain circumstances, be held responsible for actions taken by an employee or agent while performing work-related duties. Batista's lawsuit contends Gilbert was acting in his capacity as Cenat's security guard at the time of the alleged incident. It's a claim the court will ultimately have to evaluate alongside the negligent hiring allegations.

The lawsuit surfaces during another busy stretch for Cenat, who recently launched the latest edition of Streamer University. The livestreaming initiative has once again brought together dozens of creators for collaborative broadcasts and educational sessions designed to help aspiring streamers grow their platforms. The project has generated millions of views across social media and reinforced Cenat's standing as one of the most influential creators online.

Meanwhile, Cenat has not publicly responded to these latest allegations. TMZ reported it contacted the streamer for comment but did not receive a response before publishing its report.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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