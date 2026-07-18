An alleged confrontation at New York's Dominican Day Parade has turned into a lawsuit against Kai Cenat, though the internet star isn't accused of throwing a single punch himself. According to a civil complaint first obtained by TMZ, Dustin Batista alleges he was assaulted by Lamont Gilbert, better known as "Cuddy," while Gilbert was working as Cenat's security guard during the 2025 Dominican Day Parade. Batista claims the encounter was unprovoked, alleging he "did not threaten, attack, provoke, consent to contact with, or otherwise justify the attack."
The lawsuit accuses Gilbert of assault and battery while also naming Cenat as a defendant under separate legal theories. Batista argues the streamer should be held vicariously liable for the alleged actions of his bodyguard and further claims Cenat was negligent in hiring and retaining him.
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Should Cenat Be Held Accountable For The Alleged Assault?
Those allegations present a different legal question than whether an assault occurred. Vicarious liability allows plaintiffs to argue that an employer or principal can, under certain circumstances, be held responsible for actions taken by an employee or agent while performing work-related duties. Batista's lawsuit contends Gilbert was acting in his capacity as Cenat's security guard at the time of the alleged incident. It's a claim the court will ultimately have to evaluate alongside the negligent hiring allegations.
The lawsuit surfaces during another busy stretch for Cenat, who recently launched the latest edition of Streamer University. The livestreaming initiative has once again brought together dozens of creators for collaborative broadcasts and educational sessions designed to help aspiring streamers grow their platforms. The project has generated millions of views across social media and reinforced Cenat's standing as one of the most influential creators online.
Meanwhile, Cenat has not publicly responded to these latest allegations. TMZ reported it contacted the streamer for comment but did not receive a response before publishing its report.