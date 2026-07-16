Lizzo Pledges Her Allegiance To Drake & OVO During Streamer University

Some fans were surprised when they heard Lizzo would be a professor at Kai Cenat's Streamer University. After all, she isn't exactly a streamer. Instead, she is a successful pop star with hit records and Grammys to her name.
However, it is important to remember that in order to be a successful streamer, you must know how to market yourself. Lizzo's early success was thanks to her ability to market her image and go beyond just being a musician. Overall, this makes her uniquely qualified to teach courses that go beyond just the streaming world. Not to mention, she built a rapport with Cenat when she streamed alongside him and SZA back in 2024.
Yesterday, Streamer University officially began, and Cenat found himself having a conversation with his professors in his office. During this conversation, Lizzo had a very simple demand. She wanted the same Drake x OVO package the students got.
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Lizzo Wants OVO Swag
As we reported earlier this morning, Drake gifted all of the students a special OVO care package with cologne and some Nike clothes. Clearly, Lizzo was made aware of this package and wanted in on some of the same items.
Cenat revealed that teachers would be getting a different package, although the Drake and OVO gear would still be present. Lizzo was excited about this prospect, and that is where the two left things.
Streamer University is a huge return to form for Cenat, who already boasts over 80K subscribers on Twitch. This is a massive triumph considering he took a six-month hiatus. In the content world, this is akin to taking 10 years between albums.