Lizzo Pledges Her Allegiance To Drake & OVO During Streamer University

BY Alexander Cole
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MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Singer and rapper Lizzo attends Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrity softball game prior to the game agains the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Lizzo is one of the professors at Kai Cenat's Streamer University, and she is making her love for Drake crystal clear.

Some fans were surprised when they heard Lizzo would be a professor at Kai Cenat's Streamer University. After all, she isn't exactly a streamer. Instead, she is a successful pop star with hit records and Grammys to her name.

However, it is important to remember that in order to be a successful streamer, you must know how to market yourself. Lizzo's early success was thanks to her ability to market her image and go beyond just being a musician. Overall, this makes her uniquely qualified to teach courses that go beyond just the streaming world. Not to mention, she built a rapport with Cenat when she streamed alongside him and SZA back in 2024.

Yesterday, Streamer University officially began, and Cenat found himself having a conversation with his professors in his office. During this conversation, Lizzo had a very simple demand. She wanted the same Drake x OVO package the students got.

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Lizzo Wants OVO Swag

As we reported earlier this morning, Drake gifted all of the students a special OVO care package with cologne and some Nike clothes. Clearly, Lizzo was made aware of this package and wanted in on some of the same items.

Cenat revealed that teachers would be getting a different package, although the Drake and OVO gear would still be present. Lizzo was excited about this prospect, and that is where the two left things.

Streamer University is a huge return to form for Cenat, who already boasts over 80K subscribers on Twitch. This is a massive triumph considering he took a six-month hiatus. In the content world, this is akin to taking 10 years between albums.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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