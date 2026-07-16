Lizzo Pledges Her Allegiance To Drake & OVO During Streamer University

Lizzo is one of the professors at Kai Cenat's Streamer University, and she is making her love for Drake crystal clear.

However, it is important to remember that in order to be a successful streamer, you must know how to market yourself. Lizzo's early success was thanks to her ability to market her image and go beyond just being a musician. Overall, this makes her uniquely qualified to teach courses that go beyond just the streaming world. Not to mention, she built a rapport with Cenat when she streamed alongside him and SZA back in 2024.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!