Kai Cenat Reveals Lizzo Will Be One Of The Teachers At Streamer University

BY Alexander Cole
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MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Singer and rapper Lizzo attends Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrity softball game prior to the game agains the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Streamer University is set to begin, and Lizzo has been chosen as one of the professor's for Kai Cenat's latest project.

Lizzo has streamed with Kai Cenat before. If you remember, the artist accompanied SZA when she was a guest on Cenat's stream over a year ago. It was a fun moment for all three of them, and it is clear that Lizzo brought good vibes to the screen.

Cenat clearly kept that in mind, as he announced on Monday that Lizzo will be one of the teachers at Streamer University. Despite not being a streamer, the artist still has valuable lessons that she can teach the youth who want to get into content creation. Whether that be social media promotion or expanding your brand beyond just your industry.

Fans have been eager for the return of Streamer University, and it appears as though the second season is going to be bigger than the last. It also helps that the professor list is pretty stacked.

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Lizzo x Kai Cenat

Streamers like Agent, Duke Dennis, Cinna, Ludwig, Adapt, Maya Higa, and even YourRAGE are all going to be professors. The classes are going to be live-streamed over the coming weeks, and it is expected that hundreds of thousands of viewers will be tuning in.

Before these selections, thousands of wanna-be streamers showed up to the auditions. This made for fantastic content, with people like Adrien Broner, DeenTheGreat, BenDaDonnn, and even Soulja Boy showing up.

As for Lizzo, it will be interesting to see how she structures her classes and if this ends up being the experience the students were expecting. We will know soon enough.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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