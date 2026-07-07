Lizzo has streamed with Kai Cenat before. If you remember, the artist accompanied SZA when she was a guest on Cenat's stream over a year ago. It was a fun moment for all three of them, and it is clear that Lizzo brought good vibes to the screen.

Cenat clearly kept that in mind, as he announced on Monday that Lizzo will be one of the teachers at Streamer University. Despite not being a streamer, the artist still has valuable lessons that she can teach the youth who want to get into content creation. Whether that be social media promotion or expanding your brand beyond just your industry.

Fans have been eager for the return of Streamer University, and it appears as though the second season is going to be bigger than the last. It also helps that the professor list is pretty stacked.

Lizzo x Kai Cenat

Streamers like Agent, Duke Dennis, Cinna, Ludwig, Adapt, Maya Higa, and even YourRAGE are all going to be professors. The classes are going to be live-streamed over the coming weeks, and it is expected that hundreds of thousands of viewers will be tuning in.

Before these selections, thousands of wanna-be streamers showed up to the auditions. This made for fantastic content, with people like Adrien Broner, DeenTheGreat, BenDaDonnn, and even Soulja Boy showing up.

As for Lizzo, it will be interesting to see how she structures her classes and if this ends up being the experience the students were expecting. We will know soon enough.