Soulja Boy Kicked Out Of Kai Cenat's Streamer University: Watch

In addition to being an artist, Soulja Boy is also a streamer. He has been on Twitch for a while now, although many fans remember him for his hilarious Among Us streams during the pandemic.

These days, Soulja Boy continues to tour, and sometimes, he finds himself trolling on social media. Ultimately, his trolling can get him into trouble, especially when he goes too far.

A few months back, the artist took aim at Kai Cenat. He felt as though Kai was being a wimp for walking away from streaming. After securing a million subscribers, he left to focus on his mental health, while also getting into reading and fashion. Soulja Boy was not a fan of these endeavors and made his feelings known.

Clearly, Cenat took these comments to heart as Soulja Boy was promptly escorted out of Streamer University on Wednesday. The artist tried to get in, but security turned him away.

Soulja Boy Escorted Out Of Streamer University

These tryouts took place at State Farm Arena, and in the clip above, Soulja Boy pretends to be on his phone as he was told to leave. It was all an attempt to stay for as long as possible. The rapper was live during the ordeal and wanted to provide some entertainment for his fans.

Over the past few days, we have seen others get rejected, albeit on more cordial terms. For instance, BenDaDonnn, Adrien Broner, and DeenTheGreat have been hit with some rejections.