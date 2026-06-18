Soulja Boy Kicked Out Of Kai Cenat's Streamer University: Watch

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and producer Soulja Boy performs during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Soulja Boy tried to sneak his way into Streamer University, although he was ultimately kicked out soon after arriving.

In addition to being an artist, Soulja Boy is also a streamer. He has been on Twitch for a while now, although many fans remember him for his hilarious Among Us streams during the pandemic.

These days, Soulja Boy continues to tour, and sometimes, he finds himself trolling on social media. Ultimately, his trolling can get him into trouble, especially when he goes too far.

A few months back, the artist took aim at Kai Cenat. He felt as though Kai was being a wimp for walking away from streaming. After securing a million subscribers, he left to focus on his mental health, while also getting into reading and fashion. Soulja Boy was not a fan of these endeavors and made his feelings known.

Clearly, Cenat took these comments to heart as Soulja Boy was promptly escorted out of Streamer University on Wednesday. The artist tried to get in, but security turned him away.

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Soulja Boy Escorted Out Of Streamer University

These tryouts took place at State Farm Arena, and in the clip above, Soulja Boy pretends to be on his phone as he was told to leave. It was all an attempt to stay for as long as possible. The rapper was live during the ordeal and wanted to provide some entertainment for his fans.

Over the past few days, we have seen others get rejected, albeit on more cordial terms. For instance, BenDaDonnn, Adrien Broner, and DeenTheGreat have been hit with some rejections.

Kai Cenat does not want his production to get out of hand, and as a result, he is running a tight program. He knows who could cause trouble, and he is taking swift action to make sure everything goes according to plan.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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